WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC Restrike of WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged

31 July 2025

Restrike of WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged

The Issuer announces that due to movements in the price of copper futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

Start of Restrike Period: 10:00:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025

End of Restrike Period: 10:15:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 8.5971241

Restrike threshold: 20%

Index: Solactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL Index





The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 17 April 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged



IE00B8JVMZ80



Borsa Italiana EUR 3HCL



BD3CT62 3HCL IM 3HCL.MI London Stock Exchange USD B8JVMZ8 3HCL LN 3HCL.L

