WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC Restrike of WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
31 July 2025
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged
(the “Impacted Product”)
The Issuer announces that due to movements in the price of copper futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:
- Start of Restrike Period: 10:00:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025
- End of Restrike Period: 10:15:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025
- Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 8.5971241
- Restrike threshold: 20%
- Index: Solactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL Index
The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 17 April 2025.
Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Exchange
|Trading Currency
|Exchange Code
|SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B8JVMZ80
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|3HCL
|BD3CT62
|3HCL IM
|3HCL.MI
|London Stock Exchange
|USD
|B8JVMZ8
|3HCL LN
|3HCL.L
Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.