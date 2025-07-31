WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC Restrike of WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
31 July 2025

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged
(the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in the price of copper futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

  • Start of Restrike Period: 10:00:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025
  • End of Restrike Period: 10:15:00 (London time) on 31 July 2025
  • Restrike Price per ETP Security: $ 8.5971241
  • Restrike threshold: 20%
  • Index: Solactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL Index

The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 17 April 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code 
WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged

IE00B8JVMZ80

Borsa ItalianaEUR3HCL

BD3CT623HCL IM3HCL.MI
London Stock ExchangeUSDB8JVMZ83HCL LN3HCL.L

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.


