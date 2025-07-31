Media Advisory: BTCS to participate in upcoming fireside chat

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is pleased to be participating in an upcoming event.

What: Fireside chat between BTCS CEO Charles Allen and Water Tower Research Analyst John Roy When: August 6, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Media and Investors are invited to register to attend the virtual event here.

A replay will be available here following the session.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the “Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and ETH accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking) and Builder+ (block building), BTCS offers one of the most sophisticated opportunities for leveraged ETH exposure, driven by scalable revenue generation and a yield-focused ETH accumulation strategy. Discover how BTCS offers operational and financial leveraged exposure to Ethereum through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

For more information follow us on:

Twitter: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS

Investor Relations:

Charles Allen – CEO

X (formerly Twitter): @Charles_BTCS

Email: ir@btcs.com