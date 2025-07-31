The Gardner School of Warrenville Earns Prestigious NAEYC Accreditation for Exceptional Early Childhood Education

Chicago, IL, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gardner School of Warrenville has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), an esteemed distinction granted to top-tier early childhood education programs nationwide.

Recognized for its academically rich and nurturing environment, The Gardner School (TGS) serves children ages six weeks to five years through a curriculum that blends structured lessons, child-led play and enrichment activities. The school integrates elements of both traditional and Reggio styles, encouraging creativity, independence and exploration while supporting children’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual growth.

This marks the 12th TGS location in the greater Chicago area to receive NAEYC accreditation, reinforcing their deep commitment to delivering exceptional early learning experiences that create a strong educational foundation.

“This accreditation is more than just a milestone. It’s a reflection of the love, dedication, and teamwork that fills our school every day,” said Executive School Director of TGS Warrenville, Brynn Carrell. “We’re honored to provide a place where children feel safe, inspired, and valued, and we’re grateful to share this journey with our families.”

To earn NAEYC accreditation, schools must meet rigorous standards across key areas, including teaching practices, staff qualifications, family partnerships, and health and safety. The multi-step process involves a comprehensive application, thorough documentation, and an unannounced on-site visit conducted by NAEYC assessors. Fewer than 10% of early childhood education programs nationwide achieve this prestigious recognition.

TGS of Warrenville features state-of-the-art classrooms and learning spaces where students benefit from on-site, academically focused instruction and enrichment opportunities. Programs include phonics-based activities, foreign languages, sports, art, music, math and more, all within an environment that encourages curiosity, confidence, and growth. Families also benefit from an open-door policy and individualized support from experienced educators.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School operates 42 locations across eight states and the District of Columbia. Highly-qualified teachers at each location partner with parents to assess student growth and development to ensure a nurturing learning experience that prepares children for kindergarten and beyond.

The Gardner School of Warrenville is located at 27W547 Warrenville Road. Operating hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule a tour or learn more about enrollment, visit https://www.thegardnerschool.com/schools/the-gardner-school-of-warrenville/ or call 630-791-9525.

About The Gardner School

Founded in 2004, The Gardner School is an academically focused preschool for children ages six weeks through five years old. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School has 42 locations in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information about The Gardner School, please visit thegardnerschool.com.

About NAEYC

The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) is a professional membership organization that works to promote high-quality early learning for all young children, birth through age eight, by connecting early childhood practice, policy, and research. We advance a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and support all who care for, educate, and work on behalf of young children. The association comprises nearly 60,000 individual members of the early childhood community and 52 Affiliates, all committed to delivering on the promise of high-quality early learning. Together, we work to achieve a collective vision: that all young children thrive and learn in a society dedicated to ensuring they reach their full potential.

