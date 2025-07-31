Vema Hydrogen Names Energy Veteran Jim Kueser Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vema Hydrogen , developer of a disruptive renewable hydrogen production technology, announced that energy veteran Jim Kueser has joined as Chief Financial Officer. The strategic addition will help advance the company’s expansion across the U.S. and global markets, providing sustainable alternatives to support global energy demand.

As CFO, Jim will lead Vema’s financial unit, including the financing of projects, the ongoing raise of capital as well as joining the leadership team responsible for navigating the long-term strategic roadmap for financing the company. Over the course of three decades of global energy infrastructure and finance experience, he has led 30+ energy infrastructure transactions totaling over $2.9 billion in deployed capital. His expertise will be key as Vema looks to continue its capital campaign and commence the financing of projects to advance its business platform.

“As the energy sector pivots towards clean fuels and feedstocks, and as demand continues to escalate with the emerging appetite of power-hungry AI data centers, Vema’s hydrogen technology is positioned to be a long-term, low-cost solution,” said Jim Kueser, CFO at Vema. “From decades spent scaling energy companies, I’m eager to support Vema’s ambitious approach to hydrogen production that will make a lasting impact on clean energy supply.”

Kueser previously co-founded four separate energy startups and led numerous private equity campaigns. His global energy sector tenure includes leading development, M&A, financing, capital-raise and portfolio optimization via investments in EU, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean.

“With our recent funding, we are making incredible progress in pioneering Engineered Mineral Hydrogen to provide a scalable pathway for clean hydrogen in the U.S.,” said Pierre Levin, CEO of Vema Hydrogen. “As we enter our next phase of development – taking our laboratory R&D to the market – Jim will be central to ensuring that we are progressing financially to produce and supply clean hydrogen that can provide low-carbon energy for centuries to come."

About Vema Hydrogen

Vema Hydrogen has developed a novel approach for the predictable production of cheap and clean hydrogen: Engineered Mineral Hydrogen. Vema’s technological breakthrough de-risks hydrogen production with precise location targeting and predictable, controlled manufacturing, which makes hydrogen a viable pathway for clean energy production. More https://www.vema.earth/ .