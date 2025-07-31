Genetec Cloudrunner now hosted in Canada to better combat vehicle crime while meeting local data sovereignty demands

MONTRÉAL, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced that its cloud-based vehicle investigation system, Cloudrunner™, is now hosted in Canada on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This will ensure that sensitive data for Canadian law enforcement, security agencies, and private-sector organizations remains in Canada while delivering responsiveness, scalability, and reliability.

Cloudrunner is a cloud-native vehicle-centric investigation system that helps public safety agencies and security teams detect, analyze, and respond to vehicle-related crime. Designed with privacy and compliance in mind, Cloudrunner supports proactive policing and community safety. It offers real-time alerts, historical search tools, and an intuitive map-based interface that makes it easy to visualize vehicle activity, collaborate across jurisdictions, and share insights securely.

“With vehicle-related crime on the rise in Canada, law enforcement agencies need powerful, data-driven tools that help them solve cases faster and keep communities safe,” said Larry Legere, Commercial Director at Genetec Inc. "By hosting Cloudrunner in Canada, we're giving agencies the tools they need to make quick, informed decisions that help them stay ahead of criminal activity, while keeping sensitive data within our borders.”

By combining automated license plate recognition (ALPR) with rich metadata, such as vehicle type, make, model, and color, Cloudrunner enables users to quickly identify vehicles of interest, even with partial information, at any time of day or night, and in any weather condition. The platform supports real-time hotlist alerts, historical search capabilities, and investigative tools that help law enforcement locate suspects on the move, and close cases faster.

"One of our primary considerations during the evaluation of Cloudrunner was ensuring that all collected data would be securely stored and remain within Canadian borders," said Jeff Joyce, Manager - Parking Services, at the University of British Columbia (UBC). "Data sovereignty was a non-negotiable priority for us, as it not only addresses regulatory requirements but also reinforces our commitment to protecting sensitive information and upholding the trust of our campus community."

Canada now joins a growing list of countries, including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, where Cloudrunner is hosted locally to meet the needs of agencies that require data to reside within national borders. New and existing Canadian users will automatically use Canada as their hosting region when setting up Cloudrunner, with no changes to existing workflows.

For more information on Cloudrunner in Canada, please visit https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/genetec-cloudrunner-available-in-canadian-hosted-cloud

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

