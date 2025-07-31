Edge Marketing Launches GEO Service to Boost Brand Authority in AI Search

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, an award-winning full-service agency specializing in strategic marketing and public relations for the legal, accounting and professional services industries, is proud to announce the launch of its generative engine optimization (GEO) service: a strategic approach to digital visibility that positions clients as trusted sources in today’s AI-driven search landscape.

As search engines, voice assistants and chatbots now use artificial intelligence to surface and summarize sources, brands face a new visibility challenge. Traditional SEO alone is no longer sufficient; success now means being cited, sourced and recommended by both human audiences and generative AI.

“AI is changing the rules of digital visibility at a breathtaking pace,” states Amy Juers, MBA, CEO at Edge Marketing. “With our new GEO service, we’re helping our clients move beyond being just seen. We ensure they’re cited, trusted and recognized as industry leaders in the moments that matter most.”

Edge’s GEO service is built on a proven foundation of content and PR strategies, now evolved for the next era of search. Clients benefit from:

authoritative content optimized for both readers and AI engines. Earned media and PR campaigns: brand mentions and expert commentary for enhanced credibility and AI citation.

well-crafted articles that directly answer client questions and drive visibility. Press release writing and distribution: news built for media pickup, industry influence and SEO/GEO results.

structured Q&As tailored for discovery in AI and voice search. Digital content optimization: metadata, schema markup and technical enhancements for better discoverability.

podcasts, videos and infographics extending brand reach across AI-accessible channels. Thought leadership amplification: placements in interviews, speaker slots and podcast features.

To support the launch of its GEO services, Edge is providing a new free downloadable Guide & Tips PDF, “Making Every Click Count: SEO Meets GEO for Real Results,” filled with actionable steps to accelerate discovery in the era of AI search and a dedicated episode of Edge Unscripted, Edge’s podcast for future-ready marketers and leaders.

Cindy Moen, senior account manager at Edge, says, “Consider that nearly 100,000 Google searches happen every second and almost 65% now end without a single click due to AI-driven answers and generative summaries. Through our existing marketing and PR services, Edge clients are ahead of the game for GEO. They’re seeing an increase in the results compared to traditional SEO alone. If your brand isn’t cited by AI, you’re missing out on a massive opportunity to reach your audience.”

To learn more about GEO services, visit https://edgemarketinginc.com/services/website-development-geo-and-seo/.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc. is a global leader in delivering results-driven strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal, accounting and professional services industries. As an award-winning full-service agency since 1997, Edge combines innovative technology with strategic expertise to provide fractional CMO services, GEO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients worldwide. With a focus on authenticity and leveraging reliable technology, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top through innovative marketing and public relations strategies that deliver measurable results and elevate its clients’ brands. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

vlabrosse@edegemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753