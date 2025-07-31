Koryx Copper Announces Closing of $25 Million Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to announce that it has closed (i) its previously announced bought deal public offering (The “Offering”) of an aggregate 19,047,680 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$1.05 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$20,000,064, inclusive of the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (defined herein) (the “Offering”), and (ii) closed a concurrent non-brokered private placement (the “Placement”) of an aggregate 4,761,844 Common Shares also at the Issue Price for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,000,000.

The Offering was led by Stifel Canada, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that includes Beacon Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, BMO Capital Markets, Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Ventum Financial Corp. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper’s President and CEO commented: “We are delighted with the continued support received from our longstanding shareholders, especially Ross Beaty, and a number of European and North American financial institutions who have invested with us repeatedly over the years. In addition, the Koryx executive team followed my significant investment, into this financing.

We are also very grateful for the very strong interest shown by Namibian institutional and private investors who made up more than 40% of this financing. This is a very strong vote of confidence from Namibian investors who are playing an increasingly important part in the evolving shareholder base of Koryx Copper and who have endorsed our strategy for the fast-tracked development of the world-class, long-life and low-cost Haib copper deposit in the south of Namibia.

With this capital in hand, we are well positioned to accelerate technical work, optimize our development plans, and unlock significant value. We are excited for the months ahead as we move rapidly toward key milestones, including the optimization and right-sizing of Haib as we advance toward our PEA and PFS. The momentum is building, and I look forward to sharing our continued progress.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of both the Offering and Placement to advance technical studies on the Haib Copper Project and continue exploration on the property, working capital and general corporate purposes.

All Common Shares issued under the Placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and a day from the date of issuance. The Company paid finder’s fees of C$374,455 to Cirrus Capital (Pty) Ltd. in connection with the Placement. In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (subject to a reduction to 2.5% on certain sales to president’s list purchasers) and 571,430 compensation warrants of the Company (the “Compensation Warrants”) equal to up to 3% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire a Common Share at a price equal to the Issue Price until July 31, 2027.

Related Party Disclosure

Certain directors and officers of the Company subscribed for an aggregate 390,476 Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of C$410,000. Each director and officer of the Company is considered an “insider” of the Company and, as a result, their participation under the Placement is considered to be a “related party transaction” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. Specifically, the Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves insiders, is not more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves insiders, is not more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The Offering and the Placement remain subject to the final approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. More than 80,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970s with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date.

Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide flotation copper project with the potential for additional copper production from heap leaching. Haib has a current mineral resource of 414Mt @ 0.35% Cu for 1,459Mt of contained copper in the Indicated category and 345Mt @ 0.33% Cu for 1136Mt of contained copper in the Inferred category (0.25% Cu cut-off).

Mineralization at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and it is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralization and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the corresponding technical report titled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report – August 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Haib Copper Project, Namibia” dated effective August 31, 2024 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report and other information is available on the Company’s website at https://koryxcopper.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

