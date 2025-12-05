Koryx Copper Provides Update on Zambia Projects with Definition of Drill Targets at Luanshya West and Completion of Regional Surface Geochemistry at Mpongwe

Highlights:

Multiple targets identified and confirmed for drill testing at Luanshya West.

Successful drone magnetic survey, in-fill and extension of soil sampling, and pitting programs completed at Luanshya West.

First pass regional surface geochemical sampling completed over Mpongwe License.

Drill program planned for early 2026 to test targets at Luanshya West.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (“Koryx” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to provide updates on exploration results and progress on its two large scale exploration licences in Zambia, namely the Luanshya West project (LEL 23246, 54 km2 ) and Mpongwe project (LEL 23248, 675 km2) (the “Project”).

Koryx holds the option to acquire up to 80% of the Projects in the Copperbelt in Zambia. The Zambian Copperbelt makes up part of the larger Central African Copperbelt (“CACB”) which extends north into the Democratic Republic of Congo. The CACB is the world’s largest sedimentary rock hosted stratiform copper province and includes at least 14 giant deposits such as First Quantum Mineral’s Kansanshi and Sentinel, as well as Ivanhoe’s Kamoa and Kakula.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper’s President and CEO commented: “We are pleased to provide an update on our Zambian Projects where early stage exploration has progressed well through the field season. At Luanshya West we are now ready for our maiden drill program in early 2026 where a number of very interesting targets in various stratigraphic and structural settings have been identified. At the Mpongwe Project, initial regional surface sampling has been completed over most of the license and we expect to have areas for follow up in early 2026. We look forward to finalising our interpretations and planning over the wet season, in preparation of a quick start to drilling in 2026.”

Luanshya West Project

The Luanshya West Project is located on the southeastern margin of the area known as the Chambishi or Kakontwe sub-basin where Lower and Upper Roan Subgroup rocks onlap onto the basement dome of the Kafue Anticline. Mineralisation along strike to the immediate northeast includes known deposits at Chibuluma and Chifupu.

The Lower Roan rocks host most of the mineralisation in the area around the Chambishi basin and specifically within the footwall arenites. Additional prospectivity is interpreted in the license area at the upper contact zone between the Mwashya Subgroup and lower Nguba Subgroup rocks.

The 2025 field programs have identified further Cu ± Co soil geochemistry anomalies, better constrained existing anomalies and allowed a more robust ranking of the geochemistry anomalies based on reconnaissance mapping, selected pitting and improved geophysical data coverage and structural interpretation.

Results of a drone-mounted airborne magnetic survey have been received and interpreted. The survey was flown at 50m line spacing and aimed to improve on existing historical geophysics data available for the area. The detailed magnetic data has allowed improved lithological and structural interpretations and prioritisation of targets for further work (Figure 1).



Figure 1: Results from 2025 drone-based magnetic data and simplified interpretation at Luanshya West.

Follow-up and in-fill soil sampling and analyses of approximately 1,000 samples confirmed existing anomalism, extended previously identified surface geochemical anomalies and added new anomalies and targets (refer to Figure 2 below).

In addition to the soil sampling, test pits of 1 m to 2.3 m depth were dug on selected targets (LWT1, LWT3 and LWT6) to assess regolith and the nature of the soil anomalism obtained at surface. In general, regolith is composed of iron-rich laterite with variable Mn content, generally >2 m thick, but soils outside of drainages (locally called dambos) are regarded as residual in nature.

At target LWT1, pit samples (in 6 pits) have high Mn values (mean > 4,700 ppm) and coincident elevated Cu (mean > 850 ppm) and Co (mean > 1,100 ppm), suggesting that the elevated Cu-Co might be due to the scavenging effect of the Mn in the lateritic material. Target LWT1 is nevertheless considered a priority target for drill testing, based on IP chargeability anomalism, its location adjacent to a reactivated sub-basin fault, possible facies changes along strike and lack of surface anomalism associated with similar laterites along strike from the anomaly.

Pitting at targets LWT3 and LWT6 indicated moderate increases in Cu values at depths between 1m to 2.3m (up to 1,387 ppm) and low Mn values (<490 ppm). These targets, with their additional characteristics adjacent to faults of interest and IP chargeability anomalies makes them priorities for drill testing. See below for further discussion of priority targets for drill testing.

A small part of the license in the southwest was not covered by the drone survey or soil sampling due to access restrictions in an area of government owned forestry plantations. Permission has now been granted to carry out soil sampling in this area and is expected to be finalised prior to the end of the 2025 field season (Figure 1 and 2).

Priority targets which are currently planned for drill testing in 2026 (and as shown in Figure 2) include the following: -

LWT1

Discrete Cu-Co surface geochemistry anomaly (up to 568 ppm Cu and 558 ppm Co), ~400m strike length in upper part of Lower Roan stratigraphy; the target is for mineralisation similar to that found along strike to the northeast, e.g. at Chibuluma South and Chifupu.

IP (pole-dipole) chargeability anomaly coincident with surface geochemistry.

Pitting (carried out in 2025) shows elevated Cu (1,618 ppm) and Co (2,231 ppm) between 1.2-1.8 m depth, albeit with high Mn values (>9,000 ppm).

Adjacent to NW-SE trending fault structure interpreted to control stratigraphy in this area, particularly coarse clastic sedimentary units to the east (indicating facies changes); possible reactivated sedimentary basin structure and hydrothermal fluid pathways.





LWT11

New, moderate surface geochemistry Cu anomaly identified by 2025 soil sampling (up to 296 ppm Cu); the target is for mineralisation similar to that found along strike to the northeast, e.g. at Chibuluma South and Chifupu.

Adjacent to NW-SE fault structure, interpreted as a possible hydrothermal fluid pathway.

Host rocks are basal Lower Roan, with anomaly over 500-1,000 m strike extent.





LWT3

A broad (1 km x 1.2 km), moderate Cu-Co surface geochemistry anomaly (peak values of 634 ppm Cu and 112 ppm Co), Cu/Sc ratios suggest it is not mafic related anomalism; mineralisation targeted is structurally controlled reduced stratigraphy or orogenic veining analogous to a Kansanshi-style setting.

IP (pole-dipole) chargeability anomaly at 75-200 m depth coincides with surface geochemistry.

Pitting (carried out in 2025) shows elevated Cu and Co (1,387 ppm and 277 ppm respectively) between 1-2 m depth, with moderate Mn values (<500 ppm).

Host rocks are likely to be Upper Roan or possibly Mwashya Subgroup, below the basal Nguba Group ironstones (which occur to the northwest).





LWT4

Moderate Cu surface geochemistry anomaly (peak values of 602 ppm Cu and 72 ppm Co), Cu/Sc ratios suggest not mafic related anomalism; mineralisation targeted is structurally controlled reduced stratigraphy or orogenic veining.

IP (pole-dipole) chargeability anomalies with apparent northerly dip, coincide with surface geochemistry.

Host rocks are likely to be Upper Roan or possibly Mwashya Subgroup and the anomaly could be related to LWT3 (to the southwest) and separated only by small drainages in the area.





LWT6

Moderate Cu surface geochemistry anomaly (up to 314 ppm Cu, separate peak of 174 ppm Co); mineralisation targeted is structurally controlled reduced stratigraphy or orogenic veining.

Coincides with NW-SE fault structure, interpreted as a possible hydrothermal fluid pathway.

Pitting (carried out in 2025) shows moderately elevated Cu (722 ppm) between 1-2 m depth, with moderate Mn values (<400 ppm).

Host rocks are Upper Roan or possibly Mwashya Subgroup, below basal Nguba Group ironstones.







Figure 2: Summary map of results from 2025 work programs at Luanshya West; summary of targets identified and prioritised for drilling in 2026.

Interpretation is ongoing, and once the remaining soil sampling is completed in the southwest of the license, additional targets will be added to the drill planning if merited.

Planned drilling is likely to include both direct target testing and deeper exploratory drilling aimed at confirming stratigraphic position. Approximately 3,000 m of drilling is planned.

Mpongwe Project

Access to the Mpongwe Project remained challenging until the third quarter due to late rains and waterlogged low-lying areas that cover large parts of the license.

Historical geophysical and limited geochemical data were compiled and interpreted, and available historical drill core was re-logged. This included representative magnetic susceptibility measurements and portable XRF analyses. The re-logging of the core suggests the rocks are part of the upper parts of the Roan Group (e.g. Mwashya or Upper Roan Subgroups). This agrees with the Company’s interpretation of the historical geophysical data, that the license area does not contain a basement (pre-Katangan) dome (as indicated on the regional published geological maps), unless buried below folded and thrusted Roan Group sedimentary rocks.

Reconnaissance mapping and regional soil sampling commenced in August and was expanded to include first pass regional soil sampling over most of the license area. A total of approximately 5,000 soil samples have been collected and final results are expected in January 2026.

Interpretation of results will be undertaken during the wet season with the expectation of commencing a follow-up work program in Q2-2026. If possible, initial drilling will be carried out as part of the planned drill program at Luanshya West.



License Ownership

The process to transfer the licenses into the Company’s Zambia registered wholly owned subsidiary is ongoing. The Company currently owns 51% of the licenses and has an option to earn up to 80% with an additional US$3 million expenditure over the next 30 months. The Company has retained legal counsel in Zambia to assist with the official lodging of documentation with the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development in Zambia.

Quality Control

Soil samples were collected from the ‘B’ horizon at an approximate depth of 25-30 cm at each sample site. Samples were dried if required and sieved to 180 microns / -80 mesh yielding approximately 100 g of sieved material. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) samples were inserted at a frequency of approximately 5%, including blank, certified reference material (CRM) and field duplicates. Samples were submitted to the Intertek Genalysis preparation laboratory in Kitwe, Zambia and analyses were carried out at the Intertek Genalysis Perth laboratory using code 4A/OE, which uses a multi-acid digest including Hydrofluoric, Nitric, Perchloric and Hydrochloric acids in Teflon Tubes and analysed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical (Atomic) Emission Spectrometry.

Qualified Person

Mr. Dean Richards Pr.Sci.Nat., MGSSA – BSc. (Hons) Geology is the Qualified Person for the Haib Copper Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400190/08).Mr. Richards is independent of the Company and its mineral properties and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. More than 80,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970’s with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date.

Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide flotation copper project with the potential for additional copper production from heap leaching. Haib has a current mineral resource of 511Mt @ 0.33% Cu and 51 ppm Mo for 1,668kt of contained copper and 25.9kt contained Mo in the Indicated category and 308.9Mt @ 0.31% Cu and 40 ppm Mo for 949Mt of contained copper and 12.4kt contained Mo in the Inferred category (0.15% Cu cut-off).

Mineralisation at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and it is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralisation and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralisation is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

Further information is available on the Company's website at https://koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Heye Daun"

President, CEO and Director

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

Julia Becker

Corporate Communications

jbecker@koryxcopper.com

+1-604-785-0850

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/837489de-8c82-489e-9519-11bb7016ffed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f05657d5-426e-455a-99d1-740054582d0c