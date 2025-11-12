Koryx Copper Announces Completion of Continuation

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (now Koryx Copper S.A.) (the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) (NSX: KYX) is pleased to announce that the Registrar of Companies in British Columbia has authorized the continuation of the Company out of British Columbia, under section 308 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the “Continuation”). The Continuation was approved by the Company’s shareholders at the special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held on October 15, 2025.

Details of the Continuation are more particularly set out in the Company’s management information circular dated August 29, 2025, as amended by the Company's press release dated October 7, 2025, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) has conditionally approved the Continuation. In connection with the Continuation, the Company’s name is changing from "Koryx Copper Inc." to "Koryx Copper S.A.", which formal name change remains subject to TSX-V approval.

The Company also welcomes new independent directors Cristina Lara and Tarik El Hanch to the Board.

Cristina Lara has been serving as Director for Luxembourg entities for over 15 years. For the past 10 years, she has led a team of financial professionals dedicated to supporting internationally based entities, primarily focused on SPV structures. Cristina holds degrees in Accounting and in Business Administration and Management, which provide a strong foundation for her expertise in corporate governance, financial oversight, and cross-border structuring.

Tarik El Hanch has been serving as Director for Luxembourg entities for over 10 years. He specializes in SPV structures and all related aspects under LuxGAAP and Luxembourg legal frameworks applicable to corporate and financial structures. Working with internationally based companies, Tarik provides expert guidance on Luxembourg accounting standards and regulatory practices. Tarik holds a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy Economy Option.

“We are pleased to welcome Cristina and Tarik as new directors,” said Heye Daun, Director and CEO of the Company. “Both Cristina and Tarik bring a wide range of professional experience to Koryx as a company now domiciled in Luxembourg that will be integral to our growth internationally.”

The appointments of Cristina Lara and Tarik El Hanch were approved at the Special Meeting and are effective as of November 6, 2025.

