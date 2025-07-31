Green Building Materials Market Volume to Hit 1,271.6 Million Tons by 2034

Ottawa, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green building materials market volume is calculated at USD 697.3 million tons in 2025 and is expected to reach around 1,271.6 million tons by 2034, The market is growing rapidly as demand increases due to global sustainability awareness, environmental regulations, and energy-efficiency initiatives. New innovations in bio-based, recycled and circular-economy materials continue to provide strong momentum for growth in residential, commercial, and infrastructure applications. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Green Building Materials Market Overview

Green building materials are environmentally friendly construction materials which are derived from renewable, recycled or sustainably sourced materials that minimize environmental impacts and improve the energy efficiency of buildings throughout their use cycle. These materials include bamboo hyper-compressed composite panels, recycled steel, no/low VOC (volatile organic compound) paint, and energy-efficient insulating materials.

The market is primarily driven by rising awareness of the benefits of sustainable construction, growing environmental regulations, governmental policies and green building certifications like Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). Technological advances related to smart materials including insulating materials, solar-integrated materials and low-carbon cement enable market growth and adoption. North America continues to be the regional leader in utilization, with the Asia Pacific region expected to grow rapidly due to urbanization, benefits of green building, governmental support and shifting interest for energy-efficient infrastructure.

Green Building Materials Market Highlights

The North America green building materials market Volume is estimated at 202.30 million tons in 2025 and is expected to reach 414.63 million tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2025 to 2034.

The North America green building materials market held the largest volume share of 31.14% of the global market in 2024.

The Asia Pacific green building materials market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.34% over the forecast period by 2025-2034.

By Product Type, the structural materials segment dominated the market with the largest volume share of 39.91% in 2024.

By Product Type, the exterior materials segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.52% over the forecast period by 2025-2034.

By application, the residential segment held approximately a 60% share in the market in 2024 due to the increasing spending on residential construction.

By application, the public infrastructure segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the growing development of government buildings.

By end-use objective, the energy efficiency segment held approximately 38% share in the market in 2024 due to the stricter building codes.

By end-use objective, the indoor air quality segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the growing focus on improving ventilation.

By construction type, the new construction segment held a 70% share in the green building materials market in 2024 due to the growing development of commercial spaces.

By construction type, the retrofit segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on resource conservation.



Green Building Materials Market Major Trends?

Increased Demand for Energy Efficiency- Builders are increasingly utilizing materials that improve insulation or reduce energy consumption to meet climate goals and reduce the long-term operational costs of buildings.

Builders are increasingly utilizing materials that improve insulation or reduce energy consumption to meet climate goals and reduce the long-term operational costs of buildings. Increased Green Certifications- Both private and independent green certification systems such as LEED, BREEAM, etc. are compelling developers to adopt more sustainable materials to meet environmental standards, and subsequently, increase the value and salability of their building.

Both private and independent green certification systems such as LEED, BREEAM, etc. are compelling developers to adopt more sustainable materials to meet environmental standards, and subsequently, increase the value and salability of their building. Increasing Development of Sustainable Materials- New developments in bio-based composites, recycled aggregates, and carbon negative concrete are continually growing the scope and functionality of green building materials.

New developments in bio-based composites, recycled aggregates, and carbon negative concrete are continually growing the scope and functionality of green building materials. Increased government incentives and government regulations- Government policies regarding low emissions construction, tax incentives and subsidies for developers to use green materials across both residential and commercial applications.

Green Building Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Volume in 2025 646.8 Million Tons Expected Volume by 2034 1,271.6 Million Tons Growth rate CAGR of 7.80% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Segments covered By Product Type, By Application, By End-Use Objective, By Construction Type, By Region Dominant Region North America Key companies profiled BASF SE, Saint-Gobain S.A., Kingspan Group, Interface, Inc., Holcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim), CertainTeed Corporation, Owens Corning, The Dow Chemical Company, Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International A/S, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Sika AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Armstrong World Industries, Toray Industries, Inc., Tarkett S.A., Homasote Company, National FiberHangzhou Longshan Chemical (China), Sichuan Guangzhou (China)

Green Building Materials Market Dynamics

Growth Factor

Infrastructure Expansion and Urban Policy Drive Shift toward Green Building Materials

The increasing volume of construction activities around the world, and particularly in rapidly urbanizing economies, is a major driver of demand for green building materials. According to the United Nations, 68% of the world's population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050, requiring an increase in sustainable construction practices and infrastructure.

In many respected jurisdictions, governments are embedding green construction requirements into public housing and infrastructure mandates.

For example, India has registered over 15,800 green building projects, covering more than 13.56 Billion sq. ft. green building footprint under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) by 2025. These projects provide demonstrable environmental benefits annually per million sq. ft of space.

In February 2025, India Brand Equity Foundation stated, India was ranked third globally for certified green buildings in 2024, with an addition of 370 LEED certified buildings covering 8.5 million sq. MT by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

All these factors related to an increasing number of buildings, developing market metrics, legal regulations, performance standards and institutional authority create prolonged durable demand for green building materials. Green materials are no longer an optional choice for construction; they are an operational requirement and, in many cases, a legal restriction to be used in new construction by public and private enterprise across a multitude of countries around the world.

Market Opportunity

Is the Global Demand for Net-Zero Buildings Opening Up a New Demand for Green Materials?

A huge opportunity in the green building materials market is the worldwide drive towards net-zero energy buildings, reinforced by stringent policies and climate commitments. In December 2023, the United Nations' Buildings Breakthrough initiative at COP28 has set the goal for all new buildings to be net-zero by 2030.

Countries like Canada, France and the UAE have started to amend their building codes to include mandatory energy efficiency and embodied carbon standards. This means that the construction industry are shifting towards low-carbon cement, energy-efficient insulation, solar-integrated and timber-based materials. As green building certification becomes increasingly required for compliance and investment, suppliers of green materials are well-positioned to benefit from the accelerated transition to climate-resilient infrastructure.

Green Building Materials Market Limitations and Challenges

Initial Higher Costs - Early considerations for green building materials can include a reasonable initial capital outlay because of the technology and certifications, as well as labor and cause reluctance to invest in residential projects (especially in budget) or smaller facilities.

Awareness and Experience are Limited- Most builders, contractors and even consumers are uncertain and unaware of green materials because of the unfamiliarity as well as the long term benefits. From this lack of awareness comes the hesitation to fully adopt green materials to allow sustainable practices to advance in any large measure, especially in developing areas.

Supply Chain Disruption- There can be limited availability and inconsistent supply of certified green materials especially in remote areas. Logistics, quality assurance issues and sourcing are all culprits in procurement delays and can affect both the time and budget for construction.



The Impact of AI on Green Building Materials Market in 2025

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a leading force behind the next wave of sustainable building materials. By employing AI-enhanced design tools that identify and analyse environmental data like solar exposure, wind patterns, and energy use; architects can create more efficient designs that minimize carbon emissions. Generative AI is also giving architects and engineers the opportunity to quickly and efficiently evaluate combinations of green materials for evaluations according to the embodied energy trade-offs, recyclability, and thermal performance and energy efficiency ratings.

Construction firms in India are applying AI to mitigate material waste, create energy-efficient developed systems, and intelligently manage the supply chain for greener outcomes regarding construction. AI-based retrofit tools like AI4EF are also analyzing existing buildings.

By integrating redesign improvements in energy-saving upgrades, integrating energy efficiencies, renewables, insulation, or enhancements based on return on investment (ROI) metrics, the building industry can reduce environmental impact and conduct its business more sustainably.

Green Building Materials Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights

Which Product type is Dominating the Green Building Materials Market in 2024?

The structured materials segment dominated the green building materials market in 2024, because they are so commonplace in foundation products that are used in both residential and commercial construction. Developers and regulators are now focusing on emission reduction and sourcing sustainable materials, and they're also finding that these sources material offers durability, sustainable carbon, and green building compliance. Structured materials meet the joke integrity that is necessary while helping to satisfy other environmental conditions and sources for building projects being developed in both developed and developing economies.

Exterior materials segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Exterior materials are growing rapidly as they're contingent directly on, or possibly worse, even demand a building to offer energy "performance". With codes tightening on climate considerations and carbon footprint for the building, new green exterior products are getting momentum. Home owners, architects, and developers are coming together and using exterior building products that provide sustainable efficiencies for the two primary target factors for energy consumption, and green nature of the product.

Green Building Materials Market Volume Share, By Product Type, 2024-2034 (%)

By Product Type % Share, 2024 Market Volume Million Tons - 2024 Market Volume Million Tons - 2034 CAGR (2025 - 2034) % Share, 2034 Structural Materials 39.91 % 239.5 473.8 7.88 % 37.26 % Exterior Materials 25.54 % 153.2 347.3 9.52 % 27.31 % Interior Materials 20.13 % 120.8 283.7 9.95 % 22.31 % Mechanical Systems 14.42 % 86.5 166.8 7.57 % 13.12 % Total 100.00 % 600.0 1,271.6 7.80 % 100.00 %

Application Insights

Which Application Segment is Dominated the Green Building Materials Market in 2024?

The residential segment dominated the green building materials market in 2024, accelerating the number of sustainable housing developments and growing consumer awareness of sustainable living. Both governments and private developers are increasingly making major investments into residential projects that incorporate environmentally sound construction practices to meet urban residential demand while being more environmentally responsible. The residential applications segment demand for green construction materials is being driven by a desire for a healthier indoor environment and lowering energy consumption; and healthier sustainable designs; all of which are factors that increase the demand for green building materials.

The public infrastructure segment is expected to have the fastest growth over the foreseeable future, as governments are focusing on updating and growing sustainable civic capital - such as civic building, civic infrastructure (e.g. schools, and transportation facilities). Growing government policies that require LEED certification and zero energy buildings for new public facilities are also increasing demand for eco-efficient materials. Moreover, public sector capital investments that are focused on sustainability and climate resiliency are still growing, providing further momentum for this market segment.

End Use Insights

Why did the Energy Efficiency Segment Dominate the Green Building Materials Market in 2024?

The energy efficiency segment held the largest share of the green building materials market in 2024, due largely to stricter building codes and sustainability standards that require the use of energy savings technology and materials. Developers and architects are focusing on energy efficiency by utilizing a range of energy-efficient approaches such as high-performance insulation, reflective roofing, and HVAC systems that limit the use of energy during operations. Energy costs are rising, and countries are increasingly assessing how to meet goals for net-zero emissions - energy efficiency continues to be an important objective for residential and commercial buildings.

The indoor air quality segment is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to recognition of health and well-being in built environments, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Builders are increasingly focused on non-toxic low-VOC materials, natural ventilation, and air-purification systems. There is also a consumer preference for more "healthy" indoor space in conjunction with the ongoing push towards green certifications like WELL and LEED. Each of these factors will assist with the growth in the indoor air quality segment.

Construction Type Insights

Which Construction Type Segment Dominates the Green Building Materials Market in 2024?

The new construction segment dominated the green building materials market in 2024. This was driven primarily by an overall uptick of density-driven new residential and commercial development taking place in urban areas, as sustainable development is embraced and prioritized before plans are approved. Developers are using sustainable materials and energy-efficient systems as mandated in green certification programs, as well as in their building codes. Increasingly, new policies and regulations have also contributed to the wider use of green materials in build projects, especially in developed parts of the world.

The retrofit segment expected to grow at fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. This upward trajectory is based on the practical necessity of upgrading an aging infrastructure in response to regulations for carbon emissions and changing environmental standards. Building owners and facility operators have begun to realize savings from sustainable materials for energy performance and for improving air quality in existing buildings. The emphasis on resource conservation in buildings, lower lifecycle costs, and attaining certifications are other contributing factors to this segment.

Regional Insights

North America Green Building Materials Market Volume and Growth 2025 to 2034

The North America green building materials market volume was estimated at 186.80 million tons in 2024 and is anticipated to reach 414.63 million tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the green building materials market in 2024 primarily due to environmental regulations, increased green certifications and a high degree of awareness about sustainable construction practices. The regional push for energy-efficient buildings, and reduced carbon emissions, has ensured sustainability, and widespread use of eco-friendly materials in residential and commercial building projects. An incredible innovation in recycled construction materials, insulation, low-emission products along with public and private investment in green architecture has helped North America become a dominant player in sustainable building development.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. plays an integral role in North America's dominance, in part due to initiatives like LEED certification, the Energy Star program and state mandates for energy-efficient buildings. Federal and local governments supported the use of green materials in public infrastructure and development projects within schools and affordable housing. The increased consumer preference for environmentally responsible homes, and growing construction of net-zero energy buildings also had their impact on the green materials market. Furthermore, collaboration between architects, builders and material manufacturers is driving innovation in the usage of reclaimed wood, recycled concrete and smart products for insulation throughout construction projects across the United States.

In December 2024, RENCO USA launched a new sustainable building system that uses composite concrete blocks that are produced sustainably with recycled materials. This system was developed to build faster, stronger and offers a suitable alternative to traditional building systems with significantly lower carbon emissions.



Why Is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in the Green Building Materials Market?

Asia Pacific expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific, experiencing rapid urbanization, increasing environmental concerns, and heightened adoption of sustainable building practices in the region. The demand for energy-efficient buildings across the region is increasingly evident in both the residential and commercial sectors, particularly in emerging economies. Governments are introducing green building codes and incentives for the use of low carbon and energy-efficient materials. Increased construction activities that are being put into services, awareness of global climate change, and cooperative roles with international sustainability organizations are rapidly reshaping the region.

Green Building Materials Market Volume Share, By Region, 2024-2034 (%)

By Region Volume Share, 2024 (%) Market Volume Million Tons - 2024 Market Volume Million Tons - 2034 CAGR (2025 - 2034) Volume Share, 2034 (%) North America 31.14 % 186.8 382.9 8.30 % 30.11 % Europe 28.32 % 169.9 372.7 9.12 % 29.31 % Asia Pacific 28.57 % 171.4 352.5 8.34 % 27.72 % Latin America 7.43 % 44.6 99.6 9.34 % 7.83 % Middle East & Africa 4.54 % 27.2 64.0 9.95 % 5.03 % Total 100.00 % 600.0 1,271.6 7.80 % 100.00 %

China Market Trends

China is leading the green building push across the Asia Pacific, supported by government mandates to create energy-efficient environments and reduce emissions in the construction sector. China's government legislated green building guidelines in numerous planning processes, including mandatory guidelines concerning public buildings. Urban development plans now include sustainability measures and demand for low-emissions building materials such as fly ash concrete and solar panels, along with green insulating products has significantly increased. And far, eco-certification programs like the China Three Star Rating System are bolstering large-scale demand for certified eco-materials making China a pivotal force responsible for transforming the overall building industry and developing the region.

Biomaterials Market : The global biomaterials market volume is calculated at 805.32 kilotons in 2024, grew to 875.18 kilotons in 2025, and is projected to reach around 1850.43 kilotons by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.68% between 2025 and 2034.

Europe Green Building Materials Market : The Europe green building materials market volume was reached at 169.9 million tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 406.7 million tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Polypropylene Market : The global polypropylene market volume was reached at 87.21 million tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 135.05 million tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.47% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Metal-Organic Frameworks Market : The global metal-organic frameworks market volume was reached at 55,000.0 tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 3,43,966.3 tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.12% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

PFAS Free Chemicals Market : The global PFAS free chemicals market volume was valued at 211.23 kilo tons in 2024 and is expected to reach around 905.32 kilo tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.67% from 2025 to 2034.

Silicone Market ; The global silicone market volume was reached at 2.93 million tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 4.12 million tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.47% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Competitive Landscape in the Green Building Materials Market

BASF SE- Develops eco-efficient insulation and low-VOC construction chemicals.

Develops eco-efficient insulation and low-VOC construction chemicals. Saint-Gobain S.A.- Offers energy-efficient glazing, insulation, and recycled content materials.

Offers energy-efficient glazing, insulation, and recycled content materials. Kingspan Group- Focuses on high-performance insulation and net-zero carbon buildings.

Focuses on high-performance insulation and net-zero carbon buildings. Interface, Inc.- Leader in carbon-negative flooring and circular material reuse.

Leader in carbon-negative flooring and circular material reuse. Holcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim)- Produces low-carbon cement and recycles construction waste.

Produces low-carbon cement and recycles construction waste. CertainTeed Corporation- Supplies ENERGY STAR® roofing and sustainable insulation.

Supplies ENERGY STAR® roofing and sustainable insulation. Owens Corning- Manufactures formaldehyde-free insulation with high recycled content.

Manufactures formaldehyde-free insulation with high recycled content. The Dow Chemical Company- Develops sustainable building foams and waterproofing systems.

Develops sustainable building foams and waterproofing systems. PPG Industries, Inc.- Offers low-VOC paints and solar-reflective coatings.

Offers low-VOC paints and solar-reflective coatings. Sherwin-Williams Company- Produces GreenGuard-certified low-emission coatings.

Produces GreenGuard-certified low-emission coatings. Sika AG- Provides eco-friendly concrete admixtures and sealing systems.

Provides eco-friendly concrete admixtures and sealing systems. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.- Innovates in weatherization systems (e.g., Tyvek®) for energy efficiency.

Innovates in weatherization systems (e.g., Tyvek®) for energy efficiency. Toray Industries, Inc.- Supplies carbon fiber composites that enable lightweight, energy-efficient structures.



Green Building Materials Market Top Key Companies:

BASF SE

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Kingspan Group

Interface, Inc.

Holcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim)

CertainTeed Corporation

Owens Corning

The Dow Chemical Company

Knauf Insulation

Rockwool International A/S

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Sika AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

Armstrong World Industries

Toray Industries, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Homasote Company

National Fiber

What is Going Around the Globe?

In April 2025, T2Earth, a sustainable building material launched fire-retardant OnWood Plywood. This eco-friendly product converts construction grade wood into lumber resistant to fire, in a way that does not compromise its eco-commercial credentials, to support safer and greener buildings for residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects.

T2Earth, a sustainable building material launched fire-retardant OnWood Plywood. This eco-friendly product converts construction grade wood into lumber resistant to fire, in a way that does not compromise its eco-commercial credentials, to support safer and greener buildings for residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects. In March 2025, Vietnam’s Cadivi has released an eco-friendly cable line intended to cut carbon emissions and support sustainable construction. The cables utilize recyclable materials and have been manufactured using energy-efficient methods, to support the increasing demand for green infrastructure.

Vietnam’s Cadivi has released an eco-friendly cable line intended to cut carbon emissions and support sustainable construction. The cables utilize recyclable materials and have been manufactured using energy-efficient methods, to support the increasing demand for green infrastructure. In October 2024, CRH Ventures launched the Sustainable Build Materials Accelerator to help startups innovating in the low carbon construction sector. The accelerator aims to support startups like Seed-, Series A-, and Series B-stage in the climate tech sectors and construction technology.



Green Building Materials Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Green Building Materials Market

By Product Type

Structural Materials

Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) Recycled Steel Rammed Earth Bamboo Precast Concrete (Green)

Exterior Materials

Roofing (Cool Roofs, Green Roofs, Recycled Shingles) Facades/Cladding (Fiber Cement, Recycled Metal Panels, Wood Composite) Windows (Low-E Glass, Double/Triple Glazed) Doors (FSC Certified Wood, Recycled Metal)

Interior Materials

Flooring (Reclaimed Wood, Cork, Bamboo, Linoleum, Recycled Tiles) Insulation (Cellulose, Sheep Wool, Cotton/Denim, Aerogel, Hempcrete) Drywall & Interior Panels (Recycled Gypsum, Magnesium Oxide Boards) Paints & Coatings (Low/Zero-VOC Paints, Natural Paints, Reflective Coatings) Adhesives & Sealants (Low-VOC, Water-Based Adhesives)

Mechanical Systems

HVAC Systems (Energy-Efficient, Geothermal) Lighting (LEDs, Daylighting Systems) Plumbing (Low-Flow Fixtures, Recycled Water Systems)





By Application

Residential

New Constructions Renovations & Retrofits

Commercial

Offices Hospitality Retail Healthcare Educational Institutions

Industrial

Warehousing Manufacturing Units

Public Infrastructure

Airports Stadiums Government Buildings



By End-Use Objective

Energy Efficiency

Water Efficiency

Indoor Air Quality

Sustainable Sourcing

Thermal Performance



By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation / Retrofit

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



