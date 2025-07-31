Heidelberg Materials North America to acquire BURNCO’s Edmonton assets

Heidelberg Materials North America enters binding purchase agreement to acquire the Edmonton, Alberta, assets of BURNCO, a successful fifth-generation family-owned construction materials company.

Irving, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America today announced that it has entered into a binding purchase agreement to acquire the Edmonton, Alberta, assets of BURNCO, a successful fifth-generation family-owned construction materials company with locations in Canada and the United States. The transaction includes six aggregates sites; two asphalt plants and a bitumen storage terminal; three ready-mixed concrete plants; and one rail-served cement distribution terminal.  

“The addition of BURNCO’s Edmonton operations will further strengthen our existing integrated footprint and expand our product portfolio in this key growth market,” said Oliver Patsch, President of the Northwest Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “We look forward to welcoming the approximately 200 BURNCO employees and their customers to Heidelberg Materials.”

“This latest step in strengthening our Edmonton business is very much reflective of our value-creating pure-play growth strategy in North America,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents, and we expect strong synergies as a result.”

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

