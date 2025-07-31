Accounting Today Names LBMC Investment Advisors a 2025 Top Firm by Assets Under Management

Nashville, TN., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC Investment Advisors*, a Registered Investment Advisory firm and member of the LBMC Family of Companies, is pleased to announce it has been named to Accounting Today’s 2025 Top Firms by Assets Under Management (AUM) list. The recognition follows a year of strong momentum for the firm, which recently surpassed $2 billion in AUM, marking a significant milestone in its 25+ year history.

Accounting Today’s annual “Wealth Magnets” ranking evaluates top CPA financial planning firms based on total AUM, with more than 200 firms considered in 2025. Now in its 19th year, the list highlights the most successful firms in the accounting and wealth advisory space — firms that deliver expert, customized guidance through both investment and tax planning.

“We are honored to be recognized once again on Accounting Today’s prestigious Wealth Magnets list. This accolade reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our team to providing objective, personalized investment strategies through all market cycles. This achievement underscores our long-standing focus on building relationships and helping clients meet their financial goals with confidence,” said Greg Herman, Managing Partner of LBMC Investment Advisors.

At the core of LBMC Investment Advisors’ success is a distinctive approach to wealth management that combines investment strategy development, asset allocation planning, and integrated tax advice. By aligning investment and tax planning under one umbrella, the firm delivers comprehensive, customized solutions designed to help clients preserve and grow wealth across generations.

“We take pride in serving as trusted advisors, not just investment managers,” added Herman. “Our ability to align financial strategies with each client’s unique objectives is what drives our success — and more importantly, the success of those we serve.”

With more than 490 client relationships, LBMC Investment Advisors focuses on delivering peace of mind and financial clarity to high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners across the Southeast and beyond.

The announcement follows two other recent accolades for LBMC Investment Advisors – managing partner Greg Herman’s recognition as a Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisor and the firm’s milestone surpassing $2 billion in assets under management.

About LBMC Investment Advisors

LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, is a $2 billion in Assets Under Management Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Tennessee with the mission of providing financial peace of mind for clients. Founded in 1998, LBMC Investment Advisors is a CNBC designated top 25 fee-only wealth management firm and member of the LBMC Family of Companies. Today, LBMC Investment Advisors serves more than 490 clients and is growing at a rapid clip working with clients in the areas of investment strategy development, asset allocation planning, integrations of investments with tax planning, and portfolio analysis. For more information, visit our website.

*Advisory services offered through LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC., an Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

**Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. This rating should not be construed as an endorsement of LBMCIA or by any client, nor are they representative of one client’s evaluation. No fee was paid for consideration of this ranking/award.

Attachment