Sarah Cameron joins Westland Insurance as VP, Commercial Lines, BC

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance is pleased to announce that Sarah Cameron has joined the company as Vice President, Commercial Lines, BC, effective July 21, 2025.

Sarah brings over 20 years of experience as a results-driven executive, having led strategy, operations and business transformation in high-growth and client-focused insurance environments. She has a proven track record in both public and private sectors, including collaboration with government regulators, industry associations, and carrier partners.

“Sarah is a perfect addition to Westland’s BC Commercial Lines practice, reflecting our continued investment in strong strategic regional leadership and our dedication to delivering industry-leading products and service,” said Don Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at Westland Insurance. “She brings extensive experience in leading large commercial broker teams across Western Canada and spearheading successful, large-scale transformation efforts. We’re thrilled to welcome a leader of Sarah’s calibre. Her expertise and leadership style are a strong fit for Westland’s culture, and she’s well positioned to help expand our commercial offering nationwide.”

“I’m excited to join Westland and contribute to an organization deeply committed to its people, clients, and communities. In this role, I aim to accelerate growth in commercial lines by building connected, high-performing teams and implementing strategies that enhance client outcomes. I look forward to collaborating with the BC team to drive innovation and long-term success”, says Sarah.

Sarah’s appointment supports Westland’s ambitious strategy to accelerate growth in key markets across Canada by building high-performing teams and strengthening carrier partnerships.

