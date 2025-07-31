Homebuying Expert Sue Lantz Explains Mortgage Pre-Approvals in HelloNation Magazine

KELSO, Wash., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do many homebuyers get wrong about the mortgage pre-approval process? According to Sue Lantz of Windermere Northwest Living , waiting too long to seek pre-approval can undermine a buyer’s entire strategy. In a feature published by HelloNation , Lantz outlines how early pre-approval strengthens both the buyer’s financial clarity and their competitive standing in the market.

Lantz explains that pre-approval is more than a formality; it is a financial checkpoint that determines a realistic borrowing range based on a lender’s detailed assessment of income, assets, credit history, and debt. This insight enables buyers to target listings that align with their true budget and avoid pursuing homes they cannot afford. More importantly, sellers often favor offers from pre-approved buyers because they are viewed as more reliable and less likely to encounter financing issues that could delay or derail a transaction.

In the article, Lantz also emphasizes that early pre-approval gives buyers time to correct credit errors or address debt concerns before entering the high-stakes environment of a competitive housing market. Completing this step in advance not only reduces the chance of last-minute complications but also speeds up the closing process once an offer is accepted.

