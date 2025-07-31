Lifestyle Expert Christine Bibbo Herr Shares Her Top Picks for a Great Summer on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer hits its peak, many of us are looking for ways to make the most of the season—from keeping cool and energized to creating relaxing outdoor escapes. Recently, lifestyle expert Christine Bibbo Herr partnered with D S Simon Media for a satellite media tour to share her favorite summer-ready tips and products to help you stay refreshed, radiant, and organized all season long.

Stay Cool & Energized with Jade Leaf Matcha Lemonade

You’ve probably seen matcha everywhere lately—it’s definitely having a moment. But if you haven’t jumped on the trend yet, summer is the perfect time to start. Jade Leaf’s new Matcha Lemonade Mix offers a refreshing twist on this popular, antioxidant-rich beverage. It blends premium Japanese matcha with organic cane sugar and real lemon juice powder, creating a crisp, slightly sweetened drink that tastes as good as it looks.

Each serving delivers a natural boost of energy—about a third the caffeine of a cup of coffee—making it the perfect alternative to sugary sodas or artificial drinks. Whether you’re headed to the beach, out for a hike, or running errands on a hot day, this mix is a grab-and-go summer sipper. Plus, it’s made with clean, recognizable ingredients and contains 60% less sugar than leading powdered lemonades. Simply add water—still or sparkling—and you’re good to go.

Available at: JadeLeafMatcha.com and Amazon. Coming soon to Target and Kroger.

Get Your Summer Glow with Carroten

Nothing says summer like glowing, sun-kissed skin—and Carroten’s Intensive Tanning Gel is quickly becoming the season’s must-have beauty essential. Already Greece’s #1 tanning accelerator, Carroten has officially launched in the U.S. just in time for beach days, pool parties, and tropical getaways.

Their advanced tanning technology not only helps enhance the depth and longevity of your tan, but it’s also enriched with botanical ingredients like carrot oil, vitamin E, and coconut oil to deeply hydrate the skin.

For those looking for an added glow, the Gold Shimmer version features luminous mica pearls that give skin an instant radiant finish—ideal for showing off sun kissed shoulders and legs. Lightweight, fast-absorbing, and designed to pair with your favorite SPF, it’s a foolproof way to elevate your summer glow.

Available at: Target and Carroten.com — now with 20% off and free shipping through August 9.

Refresh Your Home Routine with Stanley Steemer

Summer is the season for outdoor fun—but it also means more laundry. From beach towels and swimsuits to sweaty workout gear, the extra loads can put serious strain on your dryer, especially if the vent is clogged. If your dryer is taking longer than usual, stopping mid-cycle, or leaving clothes damp, it’s likely time for a professional cleaning.

That’s where Stanley Steemer comes in. Their expert dryer vent cleaning service ensures your system runs safely and efficiently. A clear vent allows air to flow freely, which shortens drying time, reduces wear and tear on your appliance, and can help lower energy bills. It’s one of those often-overlooked home maintenance tasks that makes a big impact—especially during the summer heat.

Schedule now at StanleySteemer.com and spend less time waiting on laundry—and more time soaking up summer.

Create an Outdoor Oasis with Keter

Summer is the season for outdoor living and creating a stylish, yet functional backyard space can make all the difference. That’s where Keter comes in. Known for its thoughtfully designed, weather-resistant outdoor products, Keter helps turn patios, gardens, and decks into inviting spaces for lounging, entertaining, and unwinding. Their Signature 8x7 Gazebo is a standout for any summer setup—it provides ample shade and includes dual bar tabletops for serving food, prepping drinks, or casual dining. Made with reinforced metal rods, the Gazebo stands up to inclement weather, and can handle winds up to 56 MPH.

To keep your outdoor gear tidy, their 230-gallon deck box offers discreet and durable storage for pool toys, cushions, gardening tools, and more. Made from high-quality resin that mimics the look of real wood, Keter’s products are built to last through sun, rain, and everything in between. Whether you're planning a weekend barbecue or a midweek wind-down, these pieces make your outdoor space feel like a true escape.

Shop at: Keter.com or Amazon to upgrade your backyard for the season.

For more summer tips from Christine, visit: NYCPRETTY.com

