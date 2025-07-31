Lincoln Tech Campuses Named USA Today’s “Top Vocational Schools” for 2025

PARSIPPANY, NJ – July 31, 2025, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for nearly 80 years, announced today that two of its campuses have been named “America’s Top Vocational Schools” for 2025 by USA Today. Campuses in Melrose Park, IL and South Plainfield, NJ have been selected based on a number of factors focused on student success and commitment to diversity.

“Being recognized as a top vocational school speaks to Lincoln Tech’s commitment to training essential workers in our nation’s vital transportation, skilled trade and healthcare support industries,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “It’s an honor we don’t take lightly, and we strive every day to keep delivering on our promises to both students and employers.”

The survey, conducted by USA Today and Statista, evaluated career training schools based on five main criteria: graduation rate, graduate salaries, diversity within the student body, anticipated years to pay off a program (combining the average cost of attendance with value added to an average graduate’s salary compared with an average high school graduate), and social mobility (a measure of the role a campus plays in impacting the lives of students receiving financial assistance). This is the first year USA Today has published the list.

“This award serves to reinforce Lincoln Tech’s unwavering commitment to excellence in hands-on education, career readiness, and workforce development,” says USA Today in its announcement, adding Lincoln Tech students “graduate with relevant, high-demand skills that translate directly into employment opportunities, often without the burden of long-term student debt.”

The Melrose Park, IL campus – originally founded as Greer College of Automotive Engineering in 1902 – offers career training programs in Automotive Service Technology, Electrical and HVAC, along with Medical Assisting and Welding. Last year 3 out of 4 graduates were hired for careers in their field, and the campus graduated more than 700 students.

In South Plainfield, NJ graduates of the Diesel Service Technology, Heavy Equipment Technology, and Welding Technology program were hired at a similar rate. Nearly 200 students completed their training at the campus last year. Originally part of Engine City Technical Institute, the campus has served students across New Jersey since 2002.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in four principal areas of study: transportation, healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 21 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, and Nashville Auto-Diesel College.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

