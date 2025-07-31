Navitas Powers Xiaomi’s Next Generation GaN Charger

TORRANCE, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced that Xiaomi’s next-generation 90W GaN charger will be powered by Navitas’ GaNSense Control ICs.





As the world’s smallest 90 W charger, this ultra-compact, high-power-density form-factor measures just 34 × 45 × 34 mm and weighs only 65 grams—approximately half the size and a third the weight of typical GaN chargers."

The charger integrates Navitas’ NV9580 GaNSense Control power IC on the primary side and the NV9701 synchronous rectification controller IC on the secondary side. The GaNSense Control family combines 4th generation GaN power with high-frequency control functionality. It provides all the benefits of a monolithically integrated GaN power FET and GaN drive, plus a controller and protection features in a single surface-mount package for high-density, high-efficiency chargers, adapters, and auxiliary power designs.

GaNSense Control ICs deliver the highest-frequency operation to minimize system size and weight. Integrated features such as lossless current sensing, high-voltage start-up, and elimination of VDD inductor reduce component count and increase system efficiency. With transient voltage breakdown up to 800 V and no PCB hotspots, Navitas’ GaNSense Control ICs deliver best-in-class efficiency in the smallest form factor.

“The launch of Xiaomi's 90W GaN charger marks a new milestone in our long-standing collaboration with Xiaomi,” said Charles Zha, SVP and APAC GM of Navitas. “Combining the innovation of GaNSense Control ICs and Xiaomi’s leading system expertise, we have delivered a new benchmark for ultra-portable fast-chargers. Navitas will continue our partnership with Xiaomi to continue future innovations with our GaN technology.”

