A Great Idea Highlights LGBTQIA+ Artists and Values in Ongoing Creative Series

Durham, North Carolina, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Great Idea , a purpose-driven creative studio, continues its commitment to amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices through artist features and community-focused design. As part of its ongoing Pride 2025 campaign, the studio is sharing the stories and work of queer creatives who illustrated the agency’s collaborative, expressive, and inclusive values..









One of this year’s collaborators is visual artist Rachel Bennett , whose abstract portraits explore personal and collective experiences around mental health and queerness.

“Art is such a huge part of how I process what I’m feeling,” Bennett shared in a recent interview . “I want people to feel safe and seen and celebrated when they look at my work.”

In addition to sharing her story, Bennett also contributed a downloadable illustration for the series. She described the piece as “a moment of meditation or reflection,” offering a quiet reminder for viewers to create space for themselves in a fast-moving world.

A Great Idea’s Pride Illustration Series showcases designs that reflect themes of joy, belonging, and resistance. These visuals are offered as free digital downloads for individuals, organizations, and workplaces aiming to show visible support beyond Pride Month.

“We have the opportunity as a creative studio to intentionally center joy, liberation, and resistance in our visual storytelling,” said Shane Lukas, founder and creative director of A Great Idea. “Pride is a time of both celebration and protest. Our work aims to carry those values forward year-round.”



To learn more about the featured artists and initiatives, or to download the Pride 2025 designs, visit www.agreatidea.com .

A Great Idea is an agile, full-service graphic design and brand agency that specializes in empathy- and content-led creative solutions. Our network of talented creative solutions experts are committed to top-notch results that connect to your advocates and expand your reach. The studio works across branding, web design, and communications, with a client base rooted in nonprofits, public health, and education.