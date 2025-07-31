CLEAR Joins White House and CMS Effort to Power an Interoperable, Secure Digital Health Ecosystem

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity platform, is participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Tech Ecosystem initiative, a nationwide effort to deliver a more connected, patient-centered healthcare system.

CLEAR was proud to stand alongside government, healthcare, and technology leaders at the White House this week to support the launch of this national collaboration, and to reinforce its role as the trusted, full service Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2)/Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2) identity layer underpinning partner ecosystems across healthcare.

“CLEAR applauds the Administration’s commitment to accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare and is proud to be a trusted partner in this nationwide effort,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “By serving as an IAL2 identity layer in healthcare ecosystems, CLEAR is helping to kill the clipboard, eliminate friction, and give patients control of their medical information in a secure, seamless way. We believe identity is the key to unlocking personalized, efficient, and patient-centered care.”

At the heart of this CMS-led effort is a push to make health data more accessible, interoperable, and actionable, empowering patients, reducing provider burden, and improving outcomes. CLEAR’s reusable identity platform for healthcare organizations and businesses, CLEAR1, is already enabling this transformation across leading platforms and health systems, including Epic, Surescripts, Wellstar, Community Health Network, University of Miami Health and b.well.

These partners are leveraging CLEAR1 for use cases such as streamlining patient onboarding and check-in, enhancing workforce security, simplifying access to medical records, and strengthening data protection. Together, these efforts demonstrate how secure, interoperable identity can reduce friction, lower costs, and enable a more connected healthcare experience.

CLEAR1 is a NIST IAL2/AAL2-compliant identity solution that gives patients and providers a reusable, privacy-centric credential to unlock services across the care journey, whether creating a MyChart account, verifying coverage, or accessing claims data.

Over 60 companies have signed on to the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem pledge, committing to advance tools that:

Help patients manage chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity

Use AI assistants to navigate symptoms and schedule care

“Kill the clipboard” by digitizing check-in and intake

Securely share data across trusted networks using modern identity credentials





"We are excited that identity services - like CLEAR - are making it possible for patients and providers to use verified, secure identity as part of CMS's Health Tech Ecosystem," said Amy Gleason, Acting Administrator for the U.S. DOGE Service and Strategic Advisor to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. "Checking in at the doctor's office should be the same as boarding a flight. Patients should be able to scan a QR code to instantly and safely share their identity, insurance and medical history".

“Our work with CLEAR has meaningfully improved the speed and reliability of provider identity verification across our network,” said Frank Harvey, CEO of Surescripts. “It’s a powerful example of how focused collaboration can drive real progress. This pledge builds on that momentum—demonstrating how innovators across healthcare are advancing interoperability to reduce administrative burden and refocus clinicians’ time where it matters most: patient care.”

“Identity is foundational to creating the connected, consumer-first healthcare experience that people expect, and it’s what b.well was built to deliver,” said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. “Our partnership with CLEAR brings a trusted, IAL2-compliant identity layer into that experience, giving patients and caregivers a seamless, unified way to access and share their health information across providers and platforms.”

“As part of our pledge to become a CMS Aligned Network, our relationship and planned integration with CLEAR will give us a unique opportunity to bring IAL2 identity verification to providers who are newer to the interoperability space,” said Therasa Bell, President and Founder of Kno2. “That includes nurses, physical therapists, behavioral health providers, dentists, and paramedics, and it will enable them to securely communicate and share patient records across the broader healthcare ecosystem."

“Modern identity is the key to enabling safe, secure, and trusted data exchange across healthcare,” said Aneesh Chopra, former Chief Technology Officer of the United States. “CLEAR’s work to deliver IAL2-compliant digital identity helps unlock the promise of interoperability—giving patients and providers the confidence to share information seamlessly and securely.”

CLEAR1 is already powering many of these functions across CLEAR’s health, financial services, and workforce partners—and stands ready to support the rollout of CMS-Aligned Networks in 2026 and beyond.

