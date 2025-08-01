Mountain America Credit Union Announces $40,000 Show Up for Teachers Grant Winners

SANDY, Utah, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with Utah First Lady Abby Cox’s Show Up for Teachers initiative, announced the 40 recipients of the inaugural Show Up for Teachers Grants. Each educator has been awarded a $1,000 grant through the Mountain America Foundation to promote creativity in the classroom and foster engaging learning environments.

Recipients were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants across the state and selected for their innovation, commitment to education, and impact on their students and communities. Grant proposals included initiatives such as STEM enrichment tools, inclusive reading materials, and technology upgrades to better meet student needs.

“Connecting with these educators at the Show Up for Teachers Conference was a powerful reminder of the passion and innovation they bring to their classrooms,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America. “It was a privilege to honor 40 extraordinary teachers whose grant submissions reflected thoughtful strategy and genuine commitment. We’re proud to champion their efforts to enrich student learning and make a lasting impact across Utah.”

The grant recipients were celebrated at the Show Up for Teachers Conference on July 10, 2025, at the Mountain America Expo Center. During a special presentation, First Lady Abby Cox joined Mountain America CEO and president Sterling Nielsen honoring the winners for their dedication and passion.

In addition to the $1,000 grant, each educator also received a blanket generously donated by Minky Couture as a token of appreciation for their tireless work and lasting impact in the classroom.

The Show Up for Teachers Conference welcomed more than 2,000 educators from across Utah for a day of professional development, networking, and support. Mountain America representatives engaged with teachers through interactive activities and promotional resources.

