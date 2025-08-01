Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV - Change of Registered Office Address

1 August 2025 at 07:00 am CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) announces that, effective as of today, 1 August 2025, the Company’s registered office address has changed to:

Harmoniestraat 52, building B, box 29,

2300 Turnhout, Belgium





For further information contact:

Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

Whyte Corporate Affairs nyrstar@whyte.be

