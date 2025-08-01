Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 24 July 2025 to 30 July 2025

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 400 shares during the period from 24 July 2025 to 30 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 July 2025 to 30 July 2025:


  		Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 July 2025 1 400 37.56 37.90 37.30 52 584
25 July 2025 2 200 36.43 36.80 35.80 80 146
28 July 2025 1 000 35.96 36.20 35.60 35 960
29 July 2025 1 200 35.69 35.80 35.60 42 828
30 July 2025 600 35.50 35.60 35.40 21 300
Total 6 400
 
 
  		232 818



  		Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 July 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
25 July 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
28 July 2025 400 36.40 36.50 36.30 14 560
29 July 2025 800 35.85 36.00 35.60 28 680
30 July 2025 400 35.60 35.60 35.60 14 240
Total 1 600
 
 
  		57 480

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 922 shares.

On 30 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 332 871 own shares, or 4.43% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

