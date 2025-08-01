Bekaert - Mise à jour relative au Contrat de liquidité

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert


Vous trouvez ci-dessous notre communiqué de presse (seulement disponible en anglais et en néerlandais)

Pièces jointes


Attachments

p250801E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement p250801N - Bekaert - Update over de Liquiditeitsovereenkomst

Recommended Reading

  • July 31, 2025 01:10 ET | Source: Bekaert
    Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

    Bekaert announces the next tranche of its Share Buyback Program Bekaert announces that it will start the next tranche of its buyback program on 31 July 2025, for a total consideration of up to € 25...

    Read More
    Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
  • July 31, 2025 01:00 ET | Source: Bekaert
    Bekaert: 2025 Half Year Results

    Focus on managing volumes, cash flow and costs Bekaert delivered a resilient financial performance in H1 2025. Profit margins were robust and cash flows were strong (EBITu1 margin at 8.8%; Free Cash...

    Read More
    Bekaert: 2025 Half Year Results