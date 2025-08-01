Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
01 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:31 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):457.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):464.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):461.029633

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,265,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,480,455 have voting rights and 3,867,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE461.02963315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Trading Venue

 
 
188457.5010:02:00LSE 
780459.5010:07:16LSE 
910460.0010:11:18LSE 
913460.0010:11:18LSE 
946461.5010:27:36LSE 
959462.0010:35:58LSE 
473462.0010:35:58LSE 
493462.0010:35:58LSE 
49461.5010:37:16LSE 
925461.5010:37:16LSE 
323461.0010:37:40LSE 
173461.0010:51:36LSE 
8461.0010:51:36LSE 
66461.0010:51:36LSE 
196460.5010:52:50LSE 
198460.5010:59:35LSE 
540460.5011:05:41LSE 
226460.0011:08:26LSE 
245459.5011:14:55LSE 
41459.5011:20:50LSE 
214459.5011:23:05LSE 
217459.5011:28:31LSE 
954460.5011:33:32LSE 
841460.5011:33:32LSE 
29459.5011:42:51LSE 
201459.5011:44:51LSE 
941462.0011:51:31LSE 
20461.5011:54:02LSE 
360461.5011:54:02LSE 
307460.5012:01:05LSE 
154461.5012:11:14LSE 
391461.5012:13:03LSE 
25461.5012:14:58LSE 
322461.5012:16:55LSE 
278462.0012:23:53LSE 
331461.5012:28:16LSE 
632464.0015:32:25LSE 
12464.5015:40:17LSE 
119464.5015:40:17LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800
H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading