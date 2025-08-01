Oculis Upsized Loan Facility to Access up to CHF 100 million

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it has amended its loan facility (the “Amended Loan Agreement”) with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock (the “Lender”).

The Amended Loan Agreement replaces the prior loan agreement between Oculis and the Lender dated May 29, 2024, and the upsized structure will provide CHF 75.0 million in borrowing capacity (which may be increased to up to CHF 100.0 million) (the “Loan”). The Loan comprises tranches 1, 2 and 3, in the amounts of CHF 25.0 million each, as well as an additional loan of up to CHF 25.0 million, which may be made available by the Lender to Oculis on mutually agreed terms. No amounts were drawn at signing.

Access to this additional capital offers significant financial flexibility beyond Oculis’ current cash reserves as the Company moves toward upcoming key milestones across all three core assets: regulatory discussions with the FDA on three indications investigated with Privosegtor (OCS-05) for acute optic neuritis, non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuritis (NAION), and treatment of acute relapses in multiple sclerosis (MS) during 2H 2025; initiation of Licaminlimab (OCS-02) Phase 2/3 trial for dry eye disease in 2H 2025; initiation of Privosegtor (OCS-05) Phase 2/3 trial for acute optic neuritis in 1H 2026; OCS-01 Phase 3 DIAMOND trials’ topline results in Q2 2026, and if positive, its first NDA filing in 2H 2026.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, said, “We are pleased to have upsized our previous loan agreement with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, which expands an instrument allowing enhanced flexibility to ensure the future financial and operational strength of Oculis. Our current robust cash position provides runway into early 2028, which is further strengthened by the loan facility, as we remain focused on advancing our portfolio of differentiated assets and bringing transformative treatments to those who need them most.”

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema; Privosegtor (OCS-05), a first-in-class neuroprotective candidate in Phase 2 for acute optic neuritis, with potentially broad clinical applications in various neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a novel, first-in-class topical anti-TNFα in Phase 2, being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive personalized medicine in dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the future drawdowns of the Loan, the expected use of proceeds from the Loan, the Company’s expected financial position and cash runway timing, the progress and results of current and future clinical trials, Oculis’ research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy, including planned interactions with the FDA; Oculis’ future development plans; and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis’ control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those outlined in the Risk Factors section of Oculis’ annual report on Form 20-F and any other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.