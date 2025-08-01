MEXC Boosts Stock Futures Selection with TRON, BITF, ICG and More





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has expanded its innovative Stock Futures offering by adding five new trading options : ICG, BITF, ETHWSTOCK, TRON, and CRCL. This move continues MEXC’s mission to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional finance, providing users with seamless access to U.S. stock market opportunities through the flexibility of crypto-based derivatives.

MEXC’s Stock Futures product is designed with traders in mind—offering zero trading fees, zero funding fees, and deep global liquidity. With a clean and intuitive user interface, the product removes traditional barriers to stock market access and brings popular equity exposures to a new generation of crypto-native investors. Users can now trade select U.S. stock-linked futures directly on MEXC without the need for a brokerage account.

Each Stock Futures pair supports up to 5x leverage, allowing users to go long or short based on market sentiment, all settled in USDT. This structure empowers traders to capitalize on market movements with limited capital, while simplifying the trading process through familiar crypto infrastructure. By tokenizing price exposure to traditional stocks like ICG, BITF, and CRCL, MEXC is setting a new standard for global trading accessibility.

Five Key Features of MEXC Stock Futures:

0 Fees, Maximum Potential

To celebrate the launch, MEXC is offering a limited-time "Double 0" promotion: 0 trading fees and 0 funding rates. This drastically reduces transaction costs for both high-frequency traders and long-term investors, helping users maximize profit potential.

Industry-Leading Depth & Execution Speed

Built on a high-performance matching engine and deep liquidity pools, MEXC delivers industry-leading trading depth for Stock Futures. Users benefit from ultra-low slippage, tight spreads, and millisecond-level execution, even for large-volume trades.

Streamlined, User-Friendly Interface

The platform offers an intuitive UI with one-click leverage adjustment, quick order execution, and real-time risk alerts. Compared to the complexity of traditional CFDs, MEXC's simplified design and smart tools make it easy for beginners to enter the leveraged trading space.

Trading Hours Synchronized with U.S. Market Operations

Unlike platforms that offer 24/7 trading, MEXC's Stock Futures align with NASDAQ and NYSE trading hours, minimizing volatility during illiquid off-hours and ensuring a more authentic market experience. Real-time price feeds are sourced from official data providers, ensure transparency and minimize the risk of market manipulation.

Institutional-Grade Asset Protection

MEXC prioritizes user asset security with a dedicated Futures Insurance Fund to cover potential losses and a robust real-time risk management system to maintain a fair, stable trading environment.

This guide will walk you through how to trade Stock Futures on MEXC , from opening an account to executing your first order.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC



Risk Disclaimer: Futures trading carries inherent risk. Ensure you fully understand the associated risks involved before investing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3945edd-ad57-47dd-b7fd-8791609ce2c2