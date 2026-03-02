MEXC Launches Full-Spectrum Futures Loss Coverage Plan to Shield Traders From Trading Losses





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, today launched its Futures Loss Coverage Plan. The plan runs until March 16, 2026, 10:00 UTC, and is designed to support futures traders by offsetting losses across multiple trading scenarios.

The plan is structured around four areas:

First-Trade Coverage is available to new users who register and complete Advanced KYC Verification during the event period. Eligible participants receive a loss coverage voucher of up to 20 USDT based on losses incurred on their first futures trade. This benefit is limited to the first 5,000 qualifying users on a first-come, first-served basis.

General Coverage is open to all users who trade 10,000 USDT or more in futures during the event. Qualifying traders receive a guaranteed loss coverage voucher worth 3% to 8% of losses incurred on an eligible trade, capped at 100 USDT per trade.

Liquidation Coverage provides a revival bonus ranging from 20 USDT to 2,000 USDT for users who incur a daily loss of 2,000 USDT or more due to liquidation.

Daily Check-In Bonus rewards users who trade just 10 USDT per day, with guaranteed bonuses of up to 100 USDT.

Regarding distribution, First-Trade Coverage carries a daily cap of 25,000 USDT, while Liquidation Coverage is capped at 10,000 USDT per day. In both cases, bonuses are allocated to users with the highest losses first, distributed in descending order until the daily pool is exhausted.

This initiative reflects MEXC's ongoing commitment to putting users first, protecting them at every step of their trading journey. For full eligibility details and to register, visit the official event page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

