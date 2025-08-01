Legend Senior Living Expands Management Team, Naming Brian Donnelly as Director of Dining Experience

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a nationally recognized senior living provider which operates over seventy residences in six states, has expanded its management team by adding Brian Donnelly as the new Director of Dining Experience. His responsibilities at Legend will include directing the company’s culinary strategy, supporting dining operations across all communities, and enhancing the overall hospitality experience for residents and their families.

Donnelly brings over 35 years of dining and restaurant expertise, including Thrive Restaurant Group, where he was a key principal in the development and execution of the HomeGrown breakfast and lunch concept, which has now grown to five states. Prior to that, he served in various leadership roles over a 24-year span with Carlos O’Kelly’s.

“We are so excited to welcome Brian to Legend. His extensive background in culinary innovation and hospitality leadership makes him an ideal fit for this new role,” said Matt Buchanan, President & Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “Dining is such an integral part of our daily lives. It’s about quality, joy, and connection that leads to improved wellness. We’re excited to see Brian’s creativity and operational insight enhance the resident experience and continue to raise the bar for senior living.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Legend Senior Living, where the mission and values resonate with me. I believe meals create meaningful spaces for connection, comfort, and community,” said Donnelly, “and I’m honored to work alongside the team to help bring that experience to life.”

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates over 70 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

316-616-6288 or Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/172e5c94-c208-47d5-87f0-90671d47da87