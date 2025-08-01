SecureTech Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Roseville, Minnesota, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH), a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that its common stock has been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market, effective immediately.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market, the first tier within the OTC framework to receive such recognition. It serves early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that meet strict financial standards, maintain current reporting with the SEC or a U.S. banking regulator, and complete annual verification and management certification. The OTCQB offers enhanced transparency, improved liquidity, and increased visibility for investors, representing a significant upgrade from the OTCID market where SecureTech previously traded.

J. Scott Sitra, President and CEO of SecureTech, commented, “Uplisting to the OTCQB is a major milestone for SecureTech and a strong validation of our commitment to transparency, operational excellence, and shareholder value. This move reflects our continued growth and positions us to attract a broader base of institutional and retail investors.”

Mr. Sitra added, “More importantly, this uplisting is a strategic step toward our long-term goal of listing on a national exchange such as the NYSE or NASDAQ. Each advancement strengthens our foundation and opens new doors for capital access, strategic partnerships, and long-term shareholder value creation.”

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Their data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market, and Pink Limited™ Market. Their OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Their innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH) is a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructures. Its portfolio includes AI UltraProd, a leader in AI-driven 3D industrial manufacturing; Piranha Blockchain, a developer of cutting-edge Web3 security, blockchain architecture, digital asset reserves, and cybersecurity systems; and Top Kontrol, the only patented anti-theft and anti-carjacking system that can automatically stop a carjacking without requiring any driver action. SecureTech is committed to developing transformative solutions that address real-world challenges and problems.

For further information, visit our websites:

securetechinnovations.com | aiultraprod.com | piranhablockchain.com | topkontrol.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements refer to future events, expectations, plans, and prospects. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date they are made. However, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. SecureTech identifies forward-looking statements with words like ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately,’ and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market conditions and other circumstances. More detailed information about SecureTech and the risks that may affect these forward-looking statements can be found in SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risks contained in the section of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K entitled “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. SecureTech has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

+1 (651) 317-8990

ir@securetechinnovations.com