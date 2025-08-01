Founder Jeanne Hardy Explores How Technology Complexity Drives Workplace Burnout on Burnout Club with Patrice Bonfiglio

Beverly Hills California, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeanne Hardy, Founder and CEO of Creative Business Inc. and the innovative practice management platform Levvy, recently appeared on the Burnout Club podcast hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio. With over two decades of experience advising fast-growing creative and professional services firms, Hardy shared eye-opening insights on how tech overload and fragmented systems are quietly driving burnout—even inside companies with progressive workplace policies.

In the conversation, Hardy described how her journey began with an accounting and advisory firm serving e-commerce, architecture, and SaaS businesses. Despite a culture that emphasized time off and work-life balance, she observed a troubling rise in burnout. “We were offering plenty of vacation, flexible schedules, all the right policies on paper,” Hardy explained. “But people were still exhausted. That’s when I realized it wasn’t just about the policies—it was the complexity of work itself.”

Hardy’s exploration led to the creation of Levvy, a platform designed to give professional services firms clear visibility into workloads, capacity, and client knowledge. Unlike typical software stacks that scatter information across CRMs, time trackers, and spreadsheets, Levvy centralizes everything, aiming to reduce the mental burden on employees. “It’s a burnout detection tool in many ways,” Hardy said. “When employees and managers can see capacity in real time, it changes the entire conversation. It’s not about blaming—it's about understanding what’s really happening.”

The episode also touched on how automation and artificial intelligence (AI) can either contribute to new silos or, if designed thoughtfully, streamline operations to protect employee well-being. Hardy encouraged leaders to continuously engage teams on how systems feel day to day. “People truly want to love their jobs and make an impact,” she noted. “If the processes or tech are in the way, that’s where burnout thrives.”

Throughout the discussion, Hardy offered practical advice for founders and managers: keep open channels for reporting system pain points, monitor how technology evolves under real workloads, and remain transparent about capacity to avoid overloading top performers—a common pitfall that often sends the best talent out the door.

