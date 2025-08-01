CleanGo Innovations to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 7th

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CLGOF, OTCQB & CGII, CSE), based in The Woodlands, Texas focused on Green Solutions for everything from domestic to industrial applications today announced that Anthony Sarvucci President/CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 7th, 2025

DATE: August 7th

TIME: 3:00 ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

CleanGo Innovations is pleased to announce a strategic distribution agreement with Heavy Equipment Maintenance & Trading (H.E.M.T.) Oman,

CleanGo Innovations Inc. has announced an expansion of its international communications strategy to enhance engagement with investors and stakeholders

CleanGo Innovations Inc. Announces A Global Distribution Initiative Through Partnership with Deem Investments

CleanGo Innovations Inc. (“CleanGo” or the “Company”) Is proud to announce that they have received the Inaugural Clean Oceans Innovator Award.

Cleango Innovations and Indioquimica S.A. Completed a Strategic Supplier Agreement to Expand Cleango's Green Products into South America



About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.

The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.

CONTACTS:

CleanGo Innovations Inc.

Anthony Sarvucci

President/CEO

346 202 6202

info@cleangogreengo.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com