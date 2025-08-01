New Research aimed at Predicting Which Lung Cancer Patients will respond to Immunotherapy, Earns a $200,000 Grant from LCFA and IASLC

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transformative breakthrough in lung cancer research is set to reshape how doctors treat certain forms of lung cancer and how quickly they’re able to adopt an effective treatment plan. The “MANAscore,” developed by Dr. Zhen Zeng at Johns Hopkins University, is a new computational approach that enables the identification of tumor-fighting T-cells at an unprecedented scale, potentially helping oncologists predict which patients will benefit from life-saving immunotherapy before treatment begins.

This pioneering research has earned Dr. Zeng a $200,000 Early Career Researcher Grant from Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), funding that comes at a critical time when every 4.2 minutes, someone in the United States dies from lung cancer and when research grants have never been so competitive.

"This research represents hope for thousands of lung cancer patients who deserve better than a treatment lottery," said Dr. Zeng. "This funding will allow me to advance my research on understanding the tumor microenvironment and developing predictive biomarkers for immunotherapy response. The support from LCFA and IASLC is invaluable for early career researchers like myself who are working to make meaningful contributions to lung cancer research."

By leveraging her MANA score for immunotherapy, one of the most promising weapons against lung cancer, as it teaches the body's own immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells Dr. Zheng’s work has the potential to help oncologists move beyond a trial-and-error treatment approach and open the doors toward precision medicine that optimizes patient outcomes by expediting their treatment plans.

The LCFA Early Career Researcher Grant Program: A Proven Investment in Life-Saving Research

Dr. Zeng joins a standout group of Early Career Researchers whose esteemed contributions to the field of lung cancer have had a “multiplier effect.” In the program’s 22-year history with 22 grants issued totaling $4.4 million, the follow-on funding has been nearly 10-fold, totaling an extraordinary $43 million.

This multiplier effect demonstrates how strategic early investment in promising researchers creates a ripple effect of scientific advancement. Many program recipients have secured major follow-on funding from the National Institutes of Health, pharmaceutical companies, and leading institutions, proving that supporting early career researchers at pivotal moments can transform the entire trajectory of lung cancer research, particularly in a period where the competition for lung cancer funding has never been higher.

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated to studying lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 11,000 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to preventing, detecting, diagnosing, and treating all thoracic malignancies. Visit www.iaslc.org for more information.

About LCFA

LCFA’s mission is the improvement in survivorship of lung cancer patients through the funding of transformative science. Together with our partners, we make sure that everyone touched by lung cancer has a chance to fight back with the best science in their corner. Since 2007, LCFA has strategically invested $4.4 million across 22 grants, catalyzing an extraordinary $43 million in follow-on funding, demonstrating how targeted seed funding can generate nearly 10-fold returns in cancer research. Our proven approach of funding impactful research, changing public perceptions, and educating patients for better outcomes sparks hope for the future and pulls lung cancer out of the shadows. Visit lcfamerica.org to donate to this important work.

