Robotic Platform Market Size to Exceed USD 16.66 Billion by 2032, at 6.10% CAGR | SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Robotic Platform Market size was valued at USD 10.38 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.66 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% during 2025-2032.”

Robotic Platform Market Growth Accelerated by AI Integration, Surgical Innovation, and Humanoid Robotics

Due to the growing implementation of minimally invasive surgeries, industrial automation and AI-based robotics; therefore, it is quickly generating a revenue stream for the robotic platform market. Accelerated by advanced sensors, real-time processing of data and AI, robots are becoming even more intelligent, flexible, and agile in industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing and logistics. In June 2025, Baylor St. Luke's performed the world's initial fully robotic heart transplant using an Intuitive da Vinci Xi robot, an achievement that served as a pinnacle of all-new medical innovation.

US Robotic Platform Industry will amount to USD 7.14 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.62 Billion due by 2032. On the other hand, the field of humanoid robotics is opening new avenues: in China Robotera introduced the Q5, 44-DOF service robot ready to step into the world. Trends such as collaborative robots, edge AI, and smart sensors continue to drive automation and operational efficiency across the globe.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Robotic Platform Market Segmentation Outlook: Leadership, Deployment Trends, and High-Growth Verticals (2024–2032)

By Robot

The Industrial Robots segment held a 64% revenue share of the global Robotic Platform Market in 2024, supported by higher levels of manufacturing automation & growing automation and quality control in automotive & electronics sectors. They are crucial to boosting productivity and minimizing the expense of human labor as they are precise, reliable and able to function in scenarios that are too dangerous for humans in several instances.

The Service Robots segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.14% from 2025 to 2032 owing to their growing application in several end-user industries such as healthcare, logistics, and retail for services like delivery, sanitation, and patient support.

By Deployment

In the Robotic Platform Market, On-premises segment accounted for the largest share of 51% of the market in 2024, and this is attributed to the organizations preference of deploying robotic platforms as it provides better data control, security, and customization, particularly in manufacturing and defense. On-premises deployment was preferable for organizations with compliance restrictions against cloud or those with limited access to the cloud for its resilience and straightforward integration.

The Cloud segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.15% from 2025 to 2032, as demand rises for scalable, cost-effective solutions offering remote access, real-time processing, and seamless updates across various sectors.

By Type

In 2024, the Mobile segment dominated the Robotic Platform Market with a 63% share, driven by growing demand for autonomous navigation in logistics, warehousing, and surveillance. Mobile robots offer superior mobility and adaptability, ideal for tasks like transport, inspection, and real-time data collection.

The Stationary segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.53% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by increased use in manufacturing and precision tasks requiring high stability, accuracy, and seamless integration with fixed automation systems.

By End-Use Industry

Realizing a 63% share of the Robotic Platform Market in 2024, the Manufacturing segment is driven by increases in automotive, electronics, and heavy industries needing automation. Robotic platforms improve accuracy, minimize human labor, and simplify activities such as assembly, welding, and quality inspection.

The Logistics and Transportation segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 9.85% growth from 2025 to 2032 due to the growth of e-commerce and demand for efficient warehousing and last-mile delivery. With the robots, there is a lesser manual effort, and along with that, there is proper tracking and management of stock while the supply chain process also gets optimized.

Regional Leadership, Growth Frontiers, and Innovation Hubs”

In 2024, North America led the Robotic Platform Market with 44% revenue share, driven by early tech adoption, strong industry presence, and high automation investments across manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. Supportive policies and R&D funding further reinforced regional dominance.

Demand in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase at the fastest pace through 2032, with a CAGR of 7.75% over the forecast period, owing to rapid industrial growth, rising labor costs, and high adoption rates in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Europe witnessed promising expansion driven by significant push in AI investment, Manufacturing Automation, and Digital Transformation. At the same time, LATAM and MEA is continues to grow with infrastructure developments, industrial automation, and increasing use of robotics across oil & gas, agriculture and security with governmental support and foreign investments.

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2025, Dassault Systèmes and KUKA have partnered to integrate the 3DEXPERIENCE platform into KUKA’s mosaixx digital ecosystem, enabling manufacturers to develop more efficient, adaptable robotic and automation solutions.

