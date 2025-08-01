Wilson Blanchard Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Condominium Management

ONTARIO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard, an Associa company and leading name in condominium management in Ontario, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, marking three decades of delivering trusted, client-focused property management services across the province.

Founded in 1995 by industry pioneers Ray Wilson and David Blanchard, the company has grown from a small, dedicated team into one of the most respected condominium management firms in Ontario. With offices in Cambridge, Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Toronto, Wilson Blanchard manages a diverse portfolio of communities spanning the Golden Horseshoe, Grand River, and Toronto regions, with active involvement in the Canadian Condominium Institute (CCI).

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the incredible team we’ve built and the strong relationships we’ve formed with our clients over the past three decades,” said Jeff Lack, CPA, CGA, President of Wilson Blanchard Management. “We’re proud of our history and excited about the future as we continue to innovate and lead in the condominium management industry.”

Wilson Blanchard was established with a vision to deliver superior management services through a combination of experience, education, and forward-thinking technology. That commitment remains central to the company’s mission today. In 2017, Wilson Blanchard joined Associa, North America’s largest community management company, enhancing its capabilities while maintaining its signature personalized service and local expertise.

Over the past 30 years, Wilson Blanchard has remained deeply committed to professional excellence and industry leadership. Its team members are active participants in key organizations such as the Canadian Condominium Institute (CCI) and the Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario (ACMO). The company’s emphasis on industry education and certification continues to set a high standard across the field.

As Wilson Blanchard enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on its mission to bring positive impact and meaningful value to every community it serves. For more information about Wilson Blanchard and its property management services, visit www.wilsonblanchard.com.

