Vinci: implementation of the share buyback programme

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 1st August 2025.

According to the agreement, valid from August 4th until September 26th, 2025 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €300 million.

The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.





