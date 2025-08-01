Vinci: implementation of the share buyback programme

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 1st August 2025.

According to the agreement, valid from August 4th until September 26th, 2025 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €300 million. 

The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.


Attachment


Attachments

implementation-of-the-share-buyback-programme

Recommended Reading

  • July 31, 2025 11:45 ET | Source: VINCI
    VINCI - 2025 half-year financial report

    Nanterre, 31 July 2025 2025 half-year financial report VINCI announces the publication today of its 2025 half-year financial report as well as its submission to the French financial markets’...

    Read More
    VINCI - 2025 half-year financial report
  • July 30, 2025 13:00 ET | Source: VINCI
    VINCI - First Half 2025 Financial Results

    Nanterre, 30 July 2025 FIRST HALF 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue up 3%, driven by Concessions (up 8%) and Energy Solutions (up 6%) Higher Ebitda and operating earnings in all business linesNet...

    Read More
    VINCI - First Half 2025 Financial Results