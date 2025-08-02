Ozak AI Advances to Fourth Stage of Presale Amid Rising Ethereum Momentum

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent Ethereum bull run has renewed momentum across the blockchain space, drawing increased attention to emerging platforms that combine utility with innovation. Among them, Ozak AI is gaining investor interest as it announces the launch of Stage 4 of its $OZ token presale, now priced at $0.005.

Ozak AI: Building Infrastructure for Real-Time, AI-Powered Decisions

Ozak AI is a decentralized platform that integrates blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) technology. Its primary focus is to deliver real-time, trustless data processing and predictive analytics across critical sectors such as finance, enterprise operations, and infrastructure.

Through the use of DePIN and IPFS, Ozak AI stores and processes data over a distributed network, eliminating centralized vulnerabilities and enhancing data integrity. Access rights and transaction records are managed by smart contracts on a tamper-proof, transparent ledger. The platform’s OSN component enables real-time analytics by aggregating verified data from various sources, which is then processed by the Ozak Prediction Agent (PA) for autonomous decision-making.

These combined technologies support high-resilience systems with the ability to scale and adapt, making Ozak AI a potential data backbone for decentralized finance (DeFi), IoT infrastructure, and other real-world applications.

Youtube embed:

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Stage 4 of Presale Now Live

Ozak AI began its presale with a structured pricing model aimed at reflecting progressive token appreciation. The initial stage launched at $0.001, followed by $0.002 in Stage 2 and $0.003 in Stage 3. The project is currently in Stage 4, with the $OZ token available at $0.005. A final fifth stage is scheduled to price the token at $0.01, with a long-term project target of $1 per token post-presale.

To date, 66,270,158.493 $OZ tokens have been sold, raising $1,531,350.702. The total supply is capped at 10 billion tokens, distributed as follows:

3 billion each for the presale, community, and ecosystem

2 billion for reserves

1 billion for liquidity

1 billion for team and advisory allocations

The project has also secured listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, increasing visibility across the crypto investor landscape.

$1 Million Giveaway Campaign

In parallel with the presale, Ozak AI is conducting a $1 million giveaway campaign to promote community participation. To qualify, users must hold at least $100 worth of $OZ tokens, complete engagement tasks, and refer others to gain additional entries. One hundred winners will share the prize pool at the conclusion of the campaign.

Practical Applications and Future Outlook

Ozak AI positions itself as a platform designed to deliver verified real-time data and predictive intelligence for high-stakes environments. By removing centralized control and integrating intelligent agents, the platform supports decision-making that is timely, unbiased, and scalable.

With its presale entering Stage 4, and momentum building from broader market conditions, Ozak AI is positioning itself for long-term growth. The project’s combination of decentralized infrastructure and AI-backed analytics is aligned with growing demand for blockchain platforms that offer more than just speculative value.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit:

Website: https://ozak.ai

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Media Contact:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Ozak AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f650fd2-c78a-492f-8340-14a93733a00e