Update following the UK Motor Finance commission Supreme Court ruling

Ayvens welcomes the clarity of the UK Supreme Court judgment dated 1 August 2025 relating to UK Motor Finance Commission. Ayvens' initial analysis of such judgment and of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) announcement on 3rd August 2025 that it intends to consult on a redress scheme is that the provision recorded in its 2024 financial statements (as disclosed in Ayvens' Universal Registration Document for 2024) for the potential liabilities relating to the UK motor finance commissions exposure remains adequate.

Ayvens will continue to assess the implications of this judgment and to review its estimate as appropriate, including after publication of the final FCA redress scheme rules.









