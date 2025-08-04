Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
04 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:01 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:14,883
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):462.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):456.238057

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,280,235 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,465,572 have voting rights and 3,882,231 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE456.23805714,883

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Trading Venue

 
 
547462.0008:19:16LSE 
74462.0008:19:16LSE 
330460.5008:27:00LSE 
186460.5009:13:05LSE 
466460.0009:15:33LSE 
308459.5009:26:00LSE 
426459.0009:35:30LSE 
558456.0009:52:13LSE 
26456.0009:52:13LSE 
172456.0009:52:13LSE 
229456.0010:29:08LSE 
179455.0010:32:38LSE 
152455.0010:32:38LSE 
58455.0010:32:38LSE 
368456.0012:18:26LSE 
189456.0012:21:11LSE 
246455.5012:48:51LSE 
246455.5012:53:29LSE 
231455.5012:53:46LSE 
15455.5012:53:46LSE 
246455.5012:53:46LSE 
246455.5012:53:46LSE 
148455.5012:53:46LSE 
98455.5012:53:46LSE 
16455.5012:53:56LSE 
230455.5012:53:56LSE 
126455.5012:53:56LSE 
47455.5012:53:56LSE 
73455.5012:53:56LSE 
16455.5012:53:57LSE 
16455.5012:59:20LSE 
189454.5013:30:20LSE 
189455.5013:56:46LSE 
547455.5013:56:46LSE 
189455.5014:13:00LSE 
55455.0014:32:02LSE 
197455.0014:32:02LSE 
689455.0015:06:19LSE 
311455.0015:06:19LSE 
311454.5015:07:45LSE 
192456.5015:32:32LSE 
276455.5015:47:07LSE 
84455.5015:57:47LSE 
162455.5015:57:47LSE 
60455.5015:57:47LSE 
186455.5015:57:47LSE 
69455.5015:57:47LSE 
177455.5015:57:48LSE 
65455.5015:57:48LSE 
181455.5015:59:16LSE 
656455.5015:59:16LSE 
246455.5015:59:23LSE 
246455.5015:59:33LSE 
24455.5016:01:44LSE 
189455.0016:22:42LSE 
379455.5016:24:52LSE 
153455.5016:24:52LSE 
190455.5016:24:52LSE 
246455.5016:24:54LSE 
57455.5016:25:00LSE 
189455.5016:25:00LSE 
184455.5016:25:00LSE 
81455.5016:26:00LSE 
62455.5016:26:00LSE 
108455.5016:26:00LSE 
176455.5016:26:35LSE 
70455.5016:26:35LSE 
246455.5016:26:35LSE 
246455.5016:26:35LSE 
246455.5016:26:52LSE 
246455.5016:26:52LSE 
129455.5016:27:09LSE 
117455.5016:27:09LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800
H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


