This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 


Company announcement no. 36 2025

04 August 2025



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 31



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement9,482,330236.91602,246,515,585
28 July 202585,000261.101222,193,602
29 July 2025111,725261.575829,224,556
30 July 202549,692262.681713,053,179
31 July 202598,329261.439025,707,035
01 August 2025190,000256.264148,690,179
Total accumulated over week 31534,746259.6907138,868,552
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme10,017,076238.13182,385,384,137




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.200% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

