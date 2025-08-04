This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
|Company announcement no. 36 2025
04 August 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 31
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|9,482,330
|236.9160
|2,246,515,585
|28 July 2025
|85,000
|261.1012
|22,193,602
|29 July 2025
|111,725
|261.5758
|29,224,556
|30 July 2025
|49,692
|262.6817
|13,053,179
|31 July 2025
|98,329
|261.4390
|25,707,035
|01 August 2025
|190,000
|256.2641
|48,690,179
|Total accumulated over week 31
|534,746
|259.6907
|138,868,552
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|10,017,076
|238.1318
|2,385,384,137
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.200% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
