Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 31 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 25 July 2025 82,300 592.92 48,796,920 Monday, 28 July 2025 1,000 627.61 627,610 Tuesday, 29 July 2025 1,000 624.94 624,940 Wednesday, 30 July 2025 1,000 623.15 623,150 Thursday, 31 July 2025 1,000 619.65 619,650 Friday, 1 August 2025 1,200 612.71 735,252 In the period 28 July 2025 - 1 August 2025 5,200 621.27 3,230,602 Accumulated until 1 August 2025 87,500 594.60 52,027,522 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,129,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.52% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments