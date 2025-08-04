Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 31 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 25 July 202582,300592.9248,796,920  
Monday, 28 July 20251,000627.61627,610  
Tuesday, 29 July 20251,000624.94624,940  
Wednesday, 30 July 20251,000623.15623,150  
Thursday, 31 July 20251,000619.65619,650  
Friday, 1 August 20251,200612.71735,252  
In the period 28 July 2025 - 1 August 20255,200621.273,230,602  
Accumulated until 1 August 202587,500594.6052,027,522  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,129,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.52% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

