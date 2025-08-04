Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 31 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 25 July 2025
|82,300
|592.92
|48,796,920
|Monday, 28 July 2025
|1,000
|627.61
|627,610
|Tuesday, 29 July 2025
|1,000
|624.94
|624,940
|Wednesday, 30 July 2025
|1,000
|623.15
|623,150
|Thursday, 31 July 2025
|1,000
|619.65
|619,650
|Friday, 1 August 2025
|1,200
|612.71
|735,252
|In the period 28 July 2025 - 1 August 2025
|5,200
|621.27
|3,230,602
|Accumulated until 1 August 2025
|87,500
|594.60
|52,027,522
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,129,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.52% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
