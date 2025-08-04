GEN Korean BBQ Opens 13th Texas Location in El Paso

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced the opening of its 13th Texas location in El Paso.

“Opening our first El Paso location is a significant moment for the company as we continue to introduce even more Texas residents to our unique GEN Korean BBQ experience,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “Texas has demonstrated multiple times the desire for GEN’s cuisine and value proposition.”



El Paso is a city at the convergence of New Mexico and Mexico, reaching a wider community than other GEN restaurants in the state. This location is strategically located to engage customers within the state and surrounding communities.



The new GEN Korean BBQ in El Paso, Texas is located at 1319-I George Dieter Dr, El Pasco, TX 79936 and is open from 11:00 am to 10:30 pm on Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.

For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:

www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 50 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

