FAT Brands Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Lawsuits

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a stipulation of settlement to resolve two stockholder derivative lawsuits pending in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Court") on behalf of the Company against certain current and former directors and officers of the Company. The stockholder derivative claims were filed in June 2021 (Case No. 2021-0511-NAC, relating to the Company’s December 2020 merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group), and March 2022 (Case No. 2022-0254-NAC, relating to the Company’s June 2021 recapitalization).

The settlement will resolve all claims asserted against the named defendants in the derivative lawsuits without any liability or wrongdoing attributed to them personally or the Company. Under the terms of the proposed settlement, the Company’s Board of Directors agreed to adopt and implement certain corporate governance modifications. In addition, the Company’s insurers will pay to the Company $10 million, from which fees and expenses of plaintiffs’ counsel will be deducted, and Fog Cutter Holdings LLC will contribute 200,000 shares of Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNP), to the Company.

The settlement is subject to approval of the Court, and non-objection by the United States.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the agreement to settle the pending derivative lawsuits, and other statements that are not purely historical facts. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the uncertainty of obtaining court approval and non-objection by the United States of the proposed settlement, whether any proposed settlement is appealed, and the timing of the settlement payment. There can be no assurance that the litigation will be finally resolved in accordance with the agreement or at all. For a further description of additional risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

