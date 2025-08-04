Emerald Leads SGD 8 Million Investment in SG Enviro

SINGAPORE, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Technology Ventures, a global leader in climate-tech venture capital, has announced a strategic investment in SG Enviro (SGE), a Singapore-based industrial wastewater engineering firm. The SGD 8 million investment, led by Emerald, will support SGE's expansion across Southeast Asia and the development and integration of proprietary technologies in its solution portfolio.

Founded in 2018 by environmental engineer Guah Eng Hock, SGE specializes in designing, integrating, and operating industrial wastewater treatment technologies tailored to Southeast Asia's unique requirements.

Emerald's investment aligns with its strategy of fostering collaborations among its portfolio companies as well as corporates to accelerate the adoption of sustainable technologies. SGE will benefit from partnerships with other Emerald-backed global technology firms. It can differentiate itself by integrating leading edge technologies, while these tech companies benefit from accessing a growing yet distant market in SEA via a trusted partner.

“We look forward to connecting our global portfolio of water tech entrepreneurs with SG Enviro’s strong execution and operation capabilities,” said Dr. Helge Daebel, Head of Emerald’s Water Practice and new member of SGE’s Board. “Together, we can bring world-class solutions to Southeast Asia’s industries – where the need for water resilience has never been more urgent.”

SGE's notable projects include the deployment of a large-scale AOP at an oil storage facility in Singapore, treating thousands of cubic meters of phenol-laden wastewater daily. The company has also secured contracts for retrofitting biogas wastewater systems at livestock farms and providing ongoing operations and maintenance services, establishing a recurring revenue model.

The investment will enable SGE to expand its footprint in Malaysia, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian markets, where industrial wastewater treatment infrastructure is in high demand.

“This investment marks a significant milestone for us,” said Guah Eng Hock, Founder and CEO. “Emerald’s network will help us to scale up and create real impact across Southeast Asia.”

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups and scale-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

Bold Ideas. Bright Future. www.emerald.vc

CONTACT FOR EMERALD:

info@emerald.vc

About SG Enviro

SG Enviro Pte Ltd is a Singapore based company adopting the latest emerging sustainable environmental technology. The application of Engineering, Procurement and Construction ( EPC ) approach weave our versatile proprietary innovation in advanced oxidation processes for industrial wastewater treatment. This allows us to integrate and tailor our products to meet the clients wastewater concerns whilst reducing our ecological footprint on society. https://sg-enviro.com/

