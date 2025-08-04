Festi hf.: Buyback program week 31

In week 31 2025, Festi purchased in total 140,000 own shares for total amount of 42,700,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 31 28.7.2025 15:06:00 35.000 305 10.675.000 31 30.7.2025 11:37:29 65.000 305 19.825.000 31 31.7.2025 11:26:16 40.000 305 12.200.000 140.000 42.700.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 926,226 own shares or 0.30% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 820,000 own shares for 244,640,000 ISK and holds today 1,066,226 own shares or 0.34% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).