Festi hf.: Buyback program week 31

In week 31 2025, Festi purchased in total 140,000 own shares for total amount of 42,700,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|31
|28.7.2025
|15:06:00
|35.000
|305
|10.675.000
|31
|30.7.2025
|11:37:29
|65.000
|305
|19.825.000
|31
|31.7.2025
|11:26:16
|40.000
|305
|12.200.000
|140.000
|42.700.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 926,226 own shares or 0.30% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 820,000 own shares for 244,640,000 ISK and holds today 1,066,226 own shares or 0.34% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).