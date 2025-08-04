Momentive Software Launches Unified Event Management Capabilities Designed for Mission-Driven Organizations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading provider of cloud-based software, services, and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced the launch of Momentive Event Management Software, an integration of event management solutions that expand the company’s offering to deliver a seamless customer experience. The new offering will provide comprehensive event management capabilities — including event registration, check-in & badging, lead capture, abstract management, agenda building & speaker management, continuing education, attendee tracking, session room & vendor management, and event apps.

"The launch of Momentive Event Management Software represents a major step forward in our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, customer-driven solutions,” said Dustin Radtke, Chief Product and Development Officer at Momentive. “By unifying our events portfolio, we’re not only simplifying the experience for event organizers — we’re unlocking powerful, integrated capabilities that help them do more with less. This multi-phase investment in our product roadmap reflects our vision of creating transformational events that strengthen relationships, accelerate engagement, and elevate every part of the event journey.”

With Momentive’s innovation across its event solutions, customers will gain access to an enhanced suite of tools designed to streamline event planning and execution from start to finish. These newly released features offer increased speed, flexibility, and usability for organizers managing everything from complex conferences to intimate gatherings.

• Smarter Registration Management

A completely reimagined registration experience makes it easier than ever to manage attendee data and group registrations with confidence. The new registration management tool offers a centralized, intuitive interface that allows administrators to update attendee records, adjust sessions and payments, and make real-time changes on-site — all without disrupting the flow of the event. Organizers can now access key metrics at a glance, making it easier to track registrant counts, total payments, and session engagement in real time. • Streamlined Submission & Review Dashboard

With a newly redesigned dashboard, organizers now have instant visibility into submission statuses through dynamic charts, one-click filtering, and simplified review workflows. The updated experience significantly reduces administrative burden by minimizing clicks, surfacing pending tasks, and enabling direct outreach to submitters — all in one place. This leads to faster decision-making, more efficient content review processes, and a smoother path from submission to session acceptance. • Drag-and-Drop Agenda Builder

Creating a dynamic event schedule is now as simple as dragging and dropping. The new Agenda Builder empowers planners to quickly assemble agendas, identify conflicts in real time, and adjust sessions on the fly. The intuitive interface replaces outdated spreadsheet-based workflows, dramatically reducing the time and effort required to build a polished, professional program.



These enhancements demonstrate Momentive’s commitment to empowering event planners with an intuitive, frictionless experience — enabling them to plan smarter, execute faster, and deliver more engaging events for their communities.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 20,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries, exceeding $11 billion dollars in total funds raised. Mission-driven organizations and associations rely on the company’s cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, their solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at www.momentivesoftware.com.

