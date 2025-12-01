Momentive Software Appoints Adam Trenkle as Chief Revenue Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading provider of cloud-based software, services, and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced the appointment of Adam Trenkle as Chief Revenue Officer for the company. Trenkle has 20 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams in the technology industry and will be focused on accelerating growth and increasing client acquisition, retention, and expansion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam as our new Chief Revenue Officer,” remarked Dustin Radtke, Interim CEO of Momentive Software. “His leadership, expertise, and client-first mindset will accelerate our growth strategy and strengthen the value we deliver to mission-driven organizations around the globe. Adam brings the vision and experience needed to guide our go-to-market teams through their next chapter, and his arrival will help us bring on better outcomes for our clients and their missions.”

Prior to joining Momentive, Trenkle spent 16 years in various senior leadership roles at Ansys, part of Synopsys, including Vice President of Sales for Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Most recently, Adam served as Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Field Sales at Cadance Design Systems, a market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twins. He holds a BSME in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and was part of the Executive Leadership Program at the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

“I’m excited to join this incredible team and help expand the impact we deliver for our clients and partners,” said Adam Trenkle, Chief Revenue Officer of Momentive Software. “There is tremendous opportunity ahead and I look forward to driving growth, innovation, and meaningful results together. From my first interactions with the leadership team, it was clear that this is a company with deep commitment to empowering purpose-driven organizations to maximize their missions and I’m proud to be a part of it.”



About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 20,000 purpose-driven organizations in more than 30 countries, with over $11 billion raised and 55 million members served to date. Mission-driven nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s cloud-based software and services to address their most pressing challenges — from engaging their communities to simplifying operations and growing revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and ultimately expect more, Momentive’s solutions are built with reliability at the core and strategically focus on fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough — so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com