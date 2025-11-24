Momentive Software Surpasses $2 Billion Raised in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading provider of cloud-based software, services, and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced that its fundraising platform, GiveSmart, has surpassed $2 billion dollars raised in 2025 — a monumental milestone achieved ahead of Giving Tuesday, one of the most significant fundraising days of the year.

This marks the first time in company history that GiveSmart has reached the $2 billion milestone within a single calendar year, bringing the platform’s total fundraising impact to more than $11.7 billion since its inception. The $2 billion total includes funds raised by 5,720 nonprofits running more than 24,000 campaigns and engaging over 1.7 million donors nationwide — reflecting 10% year-over-year growth.

“This milestone represents more than just a number — it reflects the collective generosity that strengthens purpose-driven organizations and fuels meaningful change,” said Dustin Radtke, Interim CEO of Momentive Software. “We’re honored to play a role in connecting people to the causes they care about and enabling organizations to raise funds that drive real impact.”

GiveSmart empowers nonprofits by bringing every aspect of fundraising together into a single, powerful platform. From engaging donors and managing campaigns to hosting events and tracking results, GiveSmart has become the clear leader in fundraising software, helping organizations to raise more and do more — faster and smarter.

“Reaching $2 billion raised before Giving Tuesday is a testament to the passion and creativity of the mission-driven organizations that use GiveSmart every day,” Radtke added. “Their dedication inspires us to continue innovating so we can provide the technology and support they need to bring on better outcomes for their missions.”

As organizations prepare for Giving Tuesday and the year-end giving season, GiveSmart remains a trusted, all-in-one fundraising platform that helps teams connect with supporters, streamline campaigns, host events, and track results, ensuring every effort makes a measurable impact.



Learn more about how to fundraise smarter with GiveSmart and access the Giving Tuesday toolkit here.



