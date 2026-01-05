Momentive Software Unveils MomentiveIQ™, Revolutionizing Mission-Driven Technology with AI and Automation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today unveiled MomentiveIQ, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform built exclusively for nonprofits and associations. MomentiveIQ transforms fragmented technology into a comprehensive, intelligent experience—delivering actionable insights, personalized engagement, and automated workflows that help organizations operate smarter and advance their missions faster.

More than a platform, MomentiveIQ signals a bold commitment to innovation for the mission-driven sector, bringing modern experiences and AI-fueled automation together in one connected ecosystem. For the first time, organizations can manage and understand their entire technology stack in one unified platform, eliminating data silos and unlocking the full value of their data.

“MomentiveIQ represents a defining shift in how mission-driven organizations can harness technology,” said Dustin Radtke, Interim CEO of Momentive Software. “By bringing fundraising, membership, learning, careers, volunteering, events, and more into a single AI-powered platform, we’re providing organizations with the clarity, agility, and intelligence they need to lead with confidence and deepen the impact of their mission.”

Innovation Built to Elevate Impact

MomentiveIQ introduces a powerful set of AI-driven capabilities designed to increase efficiency and engagement, including:

MomentiveIQ AI Analytics

A powerful tool that transforms complex data into strategic action through AI-powered insights and interactive dashboards, providing instant visibility into engagement, performance, and operations.





A powerful tool that transforms complex data into strategic action through AI-powered insights and interactive dashboards, providing instant visibility into engagement, performance, and operations. MomentiveIQ AI Agents

An intelligent, agentic AI ecosystem powered by chat, prediction, and recommendation agents designed to understand context, automate workflows, and deliver personalized insights for smarter decisions and experiences.





An intelligent, agentic AI ecosystem powered by chat, prediction, and recommendation agents designed to understand context, automate workflows, and deliver personalized insights for smarter decisions and experiences. MomentiveIQ Widgets

A customizable library of multi-product integrations presented through modern dashboards—creating seamless donor, member, and learner experiences across every touchpoint.





A customizable library of multi-product integrations presented through modern dashboards—creating seamless donor, member, and learner experiences across every touchpoint. MomentiveIQ Portal

A centralized, secure access point across the Momentive Software product suite, featuring single sign-on and streamlined navigation to simplify daily operations.



“With predictive insights, automated workflows, and intelligent recommendations woven throughout the platform, teams can finally move beyond manual work and disconnected systems,” Radtke added. “MomentiveIQ frees organizations to focus on what matters most—advancing their mission—while providing a secure, purpose-built foundation that scales as they grow. At Momentive, we’re proud to bring on better by powering the future of mission-driven technology through bold innovation, empowering our clients to move faster, connect deeper, and create greater impact.”

As a product-led company, Momentive Software is committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional client experiences. With over 40 years of expertise serving nonprofits and associations, the company is dedicated to partnering with organizations to overcome unique industry challenges through collaboration, best-in-class support, and visionary technology.

Momentive Software will officially debut MomentiveIQ during the Momentive Software Roadmap Summit: Excite, Ignite, Innovate, a live virtual event taking place January 21–23, 2026. The three-day summit will highlight new enhancements across Momentive’s solutions and provide an in-depth look at how MomentiveIQ’s AI-powered capabilities help organizations connect more, manage more, and drive greater impact. Registration and event details are available at momentivesoftware.com.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 20,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $11.7 billion raised and 55 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com