Momentive Software Announces Winners of Inaugural Bring on Better™ Awards

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading provider of cloud-based software, services, and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced the winners of its inaugural Bring on Better™ Awards, a new recognition program celebrating organizations and leaders who push boundaries, inspire change, and make a lasting difference in their communities.

The Bring on Better™ Awards highlight individuals and organizations that exemplify Momentive’s ethos to Bring on Better — inspiring progress, leading with purpose, and finding bold ways to make things better for those they serve. Winners were selected based on their history of creating impact, innovating fearlessly, and empowering others through unwavering leadership.

“The Bring on Better™ Awards celebrate those who are leading with vision and creativity, generating meaningful results, and using technology to power progress and make a difference,” said Dustin Radtke, Interim CEO at Momentive Software. “Each of these recipients reflects what it means to bring on better by transforming challenges into opportunities and inspiring others along the way.”

2025 Bring on Better™ Award Winners

Bring on Better™ Association of the Year: Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)

AZA is being recognized for its extraordinary impact on wildlife conservation and ethical stewardship. Through initiatives like the SAFE (Savings Animals from Extinction) program, Illegal Wildlife Trade Tracking, and global conservation research, AZA sets the standard for excellence among zoos and aquariums worldwide. Its data-driven approach informs conservation strategies, recovery plans, and public education to ensure a sustainable future for endangered species and habitats.

Bring on Better™ Nonprofit of the Year: Military Women’s Memorial

Located in Arlington, Virginia, at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, the Military Women's Memorial honors the women who have served in all branches of the U.S. military, and preserves and tells their stories of service, making them a visible part of American history. Through its interactive registry, the organization preserves and shares these personal histories, allowing loved ones and the public to access and celebrate their service. The Memorial, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, continues to inspire future generations through its exhibits, archives, and educational programs, including its recent Gala honoring ten women four-stars receiving the 2025 Patriot Leadership Award. Bring on Better™ Innovator of the Year: American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)

ACSM is being honored for its fearless innovation in transforming the way health and fitness professionals learn and engage. From launching interactive online courses to revamping its continuing education programs, ACSM has made science-based learning more accessible on a global scale. Through initiatives like Exercise is Medicine and enhanced certification support, ACSM empowers professionals to create healthier, more active communities — proving that movement truly can change lives. Bring on Better™ Leader of the Year: Angel Baltimore, National Apartment Association (NAA)

As Senior Vice President of Information Technology at the National Apartment Association, Angel Baltimore exemplifies fearless leadership in the association technology space. Known for her strategic vision and collaborative approach, she has guided NAA’s technology transformation with purpose and precision. Angel advocates for innovations that benefit the broader association community, reflecting her commitment to lifting others as she leads.

“Congratulations to all of the honorees and thank you for representing the very best of what mission-based organizations have to offer,” remarked Radtke. “Your work reminds us that innovation and passion go hand in hand — and together, they create the foundation for lasting impact.”

The Momentive Bring on Better™ Awards will be held annually to shine a light on leaders and organizations driving meaningful change in their communities. Through this program, Momentive aims to elevate stories of resilience, creativity, and community impact, furthering its mission to help organizations bring on better all around the world.

About Momentive Software

