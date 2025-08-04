Mission Preparatory School and Glass Launch Groundbreaking E-Commerce Procurement Portal, Modernizing Public Education Purchasing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking step toward modernizing public education operations, Mission Preparatory School and Glass, the San Francisco-based public procurement technology company, have officially launched the Mission Preparatory School’s E-Commerce Procurement Portal —a first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform purpose-built for K-12 public education. Powered by G-Commerce , Glass’ flagship marketplace technology for the public sector, the portal delivers a centralized, transparent, and fully digital purchasing experience tailored specifically for schools.





This launch marks a major milestone in Mission Preparatory School’s digital transformation journey, positioning it as the first public education institution to implement G-Commerce as its end-to-end procurement solution. Since the platform’s initial rollout, the school has conducted a significant portion of its purchasing operations through the system—using it to buy everything from school and IT supplies to cleaning products, office materials, and essential classroom equipment.

With over $3.8 million allocated annually to the procurement of goods and services, Mission Preparatory School’s adoption of G-Commerce has already delivered measurable impact. The school has seen a 20% increase in budget savings, driven by real-time price comparisons, improved inventory visibility, and access to preferred vendors offering government pricing.

“Glass didn’t just drop off a product—they showed up, listened, and leaned in. From day one, they engaged with our school community as true partners—asking thoughtful questions, honoring our educators’ time, and co-creating solutions rooted in our daily realities. They’ve consistently adapted based on feedback, closed loops, and ensured our team—especially our teachers—has exactly what they need, when they need it. Through this collaboration, we’ve saved thousands of public dollars, streamlined access to compliant supplies, uplifted local and BIPOC-owned vendors, empowered our educators, and built greater transparency and trust. This is what radical partnership looks like. Glass entered our space with humility and commitment. They didn’t try to ‘fix’ us—they learned from us, built with us, and continue to walk alongside us. At Mission Prep, we believe in reclaiming public systems to serve the public good—and with Glass, we’re doing just that. We are democratizing school dollars with technology that centers equity, voice, and joy,” said Dr. Cynthia Jerez , Executive Director at Mission Preparatory School.





The G-Commerce platform provides Mission Preparatory School with an intuitive, all-in-one purchasing hub that enables buyers—from administrators to classroom staff—to browse approved vendor catalogs, compare real-time pricing, and place compliant online orders with ease. Through role-based access, staff members such as teachers can initiate purchasing requests even if they do not have direct buying authority, streamlining internal workflows while maintaining compliance.

The platform also helps the school prioritize local vendors by allowing users to filter suppliers by product category and delivery speed, supporting the surrounding community while optimizing fulfillment. An expanding business directory makes it easy to discover vendors aligned with the school’s needs and values, while built-in price match functionality ensures every public dollar goes further. To support day-to-day operations, the platform offers real-time assistance through a dedicated help center, live chat, and hotline. In addition, a customized analytics dashboard provides the school with visibility into top vendors, frequently purchased items, category-level spending, and internal reconciliation codes—making financial oversight and reporting both seamless and actionable.

Beyond the software, the Glass team delivers ongoing one-on-one onsite support, working directly with Mission Prep School’s leadership and operations staff to ensure successful adoption. The platform also assists with inventory management, helping the school track existing supplies and avoid duplicate purchases—key to sustaining long-term savings.





With this launch, G-Commerce is establishing a new standard for procurement in the public education sector—one that is digital, transparent, and community-oriented. The platform not only helps maximize every dollar spent but also builds capacity inside schools, empowering staff and modernizing workflows once plagued by paper trails, phone calls, and manual reconciliation.

"My lifelong goal has been to create a positive impact on society. Supporting Mission Prep School in addressing their challenges has been incredibly rewarding—especially since San Francisco is my hometown. I’m proud to lead this project and look forward to continuing our support for the educators shaping the future of the next generation,” said Eddie Li , Public Sector Success Lead at Glass.

Glass is the public sector technology company behind G-Commerce, a government-exclusive e-commerce platform transforming how public entities buy. Since its founding, Glass has supported over 120 public sector clients, including local governments, public agencies, school districts, and education entities, enabling more than $6.8 million in compliant, efficient, and inclusive public purchasing. The company is backed by leading investors like Google and has been featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, and Crunchbase for its innovative approach to procurement modernization. In 2024, Glass was competitively awarded a contract under the U.S. General Services Administration’s Commercial Platforms Program , making it eligible to serve federal agencies nationwide. To date, G-Commerce has delivered more than 5.9 million products, helping public entities drive measurable cost savings, operational efficiency, and policy compliance—all through a seamless online interface.

With Mission Preparatory School leading the way, Glass is demonstrating how the future of public procurement can be radically transformed: smarter, faster, more inclusive—and laser-focused on the communities it serves.

